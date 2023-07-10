Wimbledon 2023: Elina Svitolina receives an invitation from Harry Styles

Elina Svitolina is having a dream run at the Wimbledon 2023 Championships and with her on-court performances has managed to grab the attention of Harry Styles.

The Ukrainian was all set to witness Harry Styles ‘Love on Tour’ concert but gave away her tickets to a fan after she entered the second week of The Championships and had to play her match against Victoria Azarenka.

Since her return to action, Svitolina reached her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal and was greeted by a nice gesture from the Grammy Award-winning musician who extended an invitation to one of his shows.

Wimbledon 2023: Svitolina comes out on top in blockbuster battle with Azarenka

“Congratulations! We have four shows to go, you’re welcome at any of them. Good luck with the rest of the tournament,” Styles wrote on Instagram.

The 2-6, 6-4. 7-6(9) win handed the Ukrainian wildcard a first victory over Azarenka - the duo being the last two mums left standing out of the six who started in the singles draw - as she snapped a five-match losing run against the Belarusian.

After soaking up all the tension for close to three hours, world number 76 Svitolina finally toppled 19th seed Azarenka.