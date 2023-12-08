India vs Australia T20s stats: Key numbers, trivia and facts from IND v AUS T20I series

Ruturaj’s feat









0 The number of Indians who have registered a three-figure score in T20 internationals against Australia before Ruturaj Gaikwad’s recent unbeaten 123 in Guwahati on 28 Nov 2023. In doing so, he not only became the first Indian but also achieved the highest individual score by any opponent batter against the Aussies in this format.

Three-figure scores against Australia in T20 internationals

Runs Batter For Venue Date Result 123* Ruturaj Gaikwad India Guwahati 28 Nov 2023 Lost 116* Brendon McCullum New Zealand Christchurch 28 Feb 2010 Tie (NZ won Super over) 105 Martin Guptill New Zealand Auckland 16 Feb 2018 Lost 104* Tillakeratne Dilshan Sri Lanka Pallekele 6 Aug 2011 Won

Note: all the above were openers

** The previous highest score for India against Australia was the unbeaten 90 by Virat Kohli at Adelaide on 26 Jan 2016.





4 The number of T20 international centuries for Glenn Maxwell. The quick-scoring Aussie, during his match-winning knock of an unbeaten 104 in Guwahati, became the second batter in T20I history to make four career centuries in this format, thus equalling the record held by Indian Rohit Sharma for a little over five years since 6 Nov 2018 — refer to the first table below.

Maxwell, meanwhile, became

** The first to register four unbeaten centuries (seven others have two).

** the first to make three centuries while batting second (Babar Azam & UAE’s Waseem Muhammad have two).

** The first to make four three-figure scores in a winning cause (Rohit Sharma, Colin Munro & Babar Azam have three).

** The first to make three centuries while batting at #4 (Glenn Phillips & Suryakumar Yadav have two).

** The first among the 23 players to register a three-figure score while playing their career’s 100th T20I match (previous highest: 85 by Rohit Sharma) — refer to the second table below





First batter to hit maximum number of three-figure scores in T20I history.

Century Batter (for) Runs Opp Venue Achieved on Held solo record for (days) #1 Chris Gayle (WI) 117 SA Johannesburg 11 Sep 2007 901 (2y-5m-17d) (Brendon McCullum on 28 Feb 2010, Suresh Raina on 2 May 2010, Mahela Jayawardene on 3 May 2010, Tillakaratne Dilshan on 6 Aug 2011, Richard Levi on 19 Feb 2012, Richie Berrington on 24 July 2012 – equalled Chris Gayle) #2 Brendon McCullum (NZ) 123 Ban Palekelle 21 Sep 2012 1272 (3y-5m-24d) (Chris Gayle on 16 Mar 2016, Evin Lewis on 9 Jul 2017, Colin Munro on 4 Nov 2017, Rohit Sharma on 22 Dec 2017 equalled McCullum) #3 Colin Munro (NZ) 104 WI Mt Maunganui 3 Jan 2018 186 days (6m-5d) (Rohit Sharma on 8 Jul 2018 equalled Munro) #4 Rohit Sharma (Ind) 111* WI Lucknow 6 Nov 2018 1848 days (5y-22d) (Glenn Maxwell on 28 Nov 2023 equalled Sharma)





Scores of 50+ in a player’s 100th match

Runs Batter (For) Opp Venue Date Result 104* Glenn Maxwell (Aus) Ind Guwahati 28 Nov 2023 Won 85 Rohit Sharma (Ind) Ban Rajkot 7 Nov 2019 Won 73 Jos Buttler (Eng) NZ Brisbane 1 Nov 2022 Won 53 Ross Taylor (NZ) Ind Mt Maunganui 2 Feb 2020 Lost





68 The number of runs conceded by Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna in Guwahati against Australia on 28 Nov 2023. This is now the maximum number of runs conceded by any Indian bowler in a T20I match. Incidentally, only four other bowlers have conceded more in a T20I match. In the first innings of the Guwahati match, Australian pacer Aaron Hardie conceded 64 runs. This now equals the most runs conceded by an Aussie bowler in a T20I match.





Most runs conceded by an Indian bowler in an T20I match

O-M-R-W Eco Bowler Opponent Venue Date Result 4-0-68-0 17.00 Prasidh Krishna Australia Guwahati 28 Nov 2023 Lost 4-0-64-0 16.00 Yuzvendra Chahal South Africa Centurion 21 Feb 2018 Lost 4-0-62-2 15.50 Arshdeep Singh South Africa Guwahati 2 Oct 2022 WON





Most runs conceded by an Australian bowler in an T20I match

O-M-R-W Eco Bowler Opponent Venue Date Result 4-0.64-2 16.00 Andrew Tye New Zealand Auckland 16 Feb 2018 WON 4-0-64-1 16.00 Aaron Hardie India Guwahati 28 Nov 2023 WON 4-0-60-0 15.00 Mitchell Starc New Zealand Dubai 14 Nov 2021 WON

Note: Starc conceded these runs in the WT20 final





3 The number of consecutive matches when teams recorded 200+ totals in T20 internationals. Only two sides have managed to achieve this in T20I history. Nepal was the first team to do so in April 2021, and then, now, in the recent T20I series against Australia, in Nov 2023, India became the second side.

Three consecutive totals of 200+ by sides in T20 internationals

Team Total (ov) Opponent (Total) Venue Date Result Nepal 203/7 (20) Netherlands (209/7) Kirtipur 20 Apr 2021 Lost by 3 wkts

217/7 (20) Malaysia (148) Kirtipur 22 Apr 2021 WON by 69 runs

238/3 (20) Netherlands (96) Kirtipur 24 Apr 2021 WON by 142 runs













India 209/8+ (19.5) Australia (208) Visakhapatnam 23 Nov 2023 WON by 2 wickets

235/4 (20) Australia (191/9) Thiruvananthapuram 26 Nov 2023 WON by 44 runs

222/3 (20) Australia (225/5) Guwahati 28 Nov 2023 Lost by 5 wickets

+ batting second





116 The number of innings Ruturaj Gaikwad took to reach the 4000th run of his T20 cricket career. In the T20I match at Raipur against Australia on 1 Dec 2023, Gaikwad became the quickest among 24 Indians to reach this landmark. He bettered the previous record of 117 innings held by K. L. Rahul. He is now the fourth joint-fastest in all T20 cricket, as given in the table below.

Quickest to reach 4000 career runs in T20 cricket (I.e. in fewest number of innings)

Inns Mts Batter (For) Achieved on For Against Venue 107 109 Chris Gayle 30 Jun 2012 West Indies New Zealand Lauderhill 113 115 Shaun Marsh 23 May 2014 Punjab Kings Rajasthan Royals Mohali 115 118 Babar Azam 24 Aug 2019 Somerset Glamorgan Taunton 116 121 Devon Conway 15 May 2022 Chennai Super Kings Gujarat Titans Mumbai WS 116 121 Ruturaj Gaikwad 1 Dec 2023 India Australia Raipur 117 130 K. L. Rahul 31 Jan 2020 India New Zealand Wellington





14 The number of T20I bilateral series without facing defeat at home for India since losing 0-2 to Australia in February 2019. This is the most extended unbeaten sequence by a home team in a bilateral series in T20I history.

Teams with the most consecutive T20I bilateral series without a defeat at home

Unbeaten Series Won Shared Team From To *14 12 2 India 18 Sep 2019 3 Dec 2023 8 8 0 Australia 9 Jan 2006 23 Feb 2010 7 5 2 South Africa 2 Feb 2007 10 Oct 2010 6 4 2 New Zealand 26 Dec 2008 14 Feb 2012

* unbeaten sequence in progress









All records are correct and updated until 3 December 2023 (end of Ind-Aus T20I series)