India vs Australia T20s stats: Key numbers, trivia and facts from IND v AUS T20I series

Ruturaj’s feat
0 The number of Indians who have registered a three-figure score in T20 internationals against Australia before Ruturaj Gaikwad’s recent unbeaten 123 in Guwahati on 28 Nov 2023. In doing so, he not only became the first Indian but also achieved the highest individual score by any opponent batter against the Aussies in this format.
Three-figure scores against Australia in T20 internationals
Runs
Batter
For
Venue
Date
Result
123*
Ruturaj Gaikwad
India
Guwahati
28 Nov 2023
Lost
116*
Brendon McCullum
New Zealand
Christchurch
28 Feb 2010
Tie (NZ won Super over)
105
Martin Guptill
New Zealand
Auckland
16 Feb 2018
Lost
104*
Tillakeratne Dilshan
Sri Lanka
Pallekele
6 Aug 2011
Won
Note: all the above were openers
** The previous highest score for India against Australia was the unbeaten 90 by Virat Kohli at Adelaide on 26 Jan 2016.
4 The number of T20 international centuries for Glenn Maxwell. The quick-scoring Aussie, during his match-winning knock of an unbeaten 104 in Guwahati, became the second batter in T20I history to make four career centuries in this format, thus equalling the record held by Indian Rohit Sharma for a little over five years since 6 Nov 2018 — refer to the first table below.
Maxwell, meanwhile, became
** The first to register four unbeaten centuries (seven others have two).
** the first to make three centuries while batting second (Babar Azam & UAE’s Waseem Muhammad have two).
** The first to make four three-figure scores in a winning cause (Rohit Sharma, Colin Munro & Babar Azam have three).
** The first to make three centuries while batting at #4 (Glenn Phillips & Suryakumar Yadav have two).
** The first among the 23 players to register a three-figure score while playing their career’s 100th T20I match (previous highest: 85 by Rohit Sharma) — refer to the second table below
First batter to hit maximum number of three-figure scores in T20I history.
Century
Batter (for)
Runs
Opp
Venue
Achieved on
Held solo record for (days)
#1
Chris Gayle (WI)
117
SA
Johannesburg
11 Sep 2007
901 (2y-5m-17d)
(Brendon McCullum on 28 Feb 2010, Suresh Raina on 2 May 2010, Mahela Jayawardene on 3 May 2010, Tillakaratne Dilshan on 6 Aug 2011, Richard Levi on 19 Feb 2012, Richie Berrington on 24 July 2012 – equalled Chris Gayle)
#2
Brendon McCullum (NZ)
123
Ban
Palekelle
21 Sep 2012
1272 (3y-5m-24d)
(Chris Gayle on 16 Mar 2016, Evin Lewis on 9 Jul 2017, Colin Munro on 4 Nov 2017, Rohit Sharma on 22 Dec 2017 equalled McCullum)
#3
Colin Munro (NZ)
104
WI
Mt Maunganui
3 Jan 2018
186 days (6m-5d)
(Rohit Sharma on 8 Jul 2018 equalled Munro)
#4
Rohit Sharma (Ind)
111*
WI
Lucknow
6 Nov 2018
1848 days (5y-22d)
(Glenn Maxwell on 28 Nov 2023 equalled Sharma)
Scores of 50+ in a player’s 100th match
Runs
Batter (For)
Opp
Venue
Date
Result
104*
Glenn Maxwell (Aus)
Ind
Guwahati
28 Nov 2023
Won
85
Rohit Sharma (Ind)
Ban
Rajkot
7 Nov 2019
Won
73
Jos Buttler (Eng)
NZ
Brisbane
1 Nov 2022
Won
53
Ross Taylor (NZ)
Ind
Mt Maunganui
2 Feb 2020
Lost
68 The number of runs conceded by Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna in Guwahati against Australia on 28 Nov 2023. This is now the maximum number of runs conceded by any Indian bowler in a T20I match. Incidentally, only four other bowlers have conceded more in a T20I match. In the first innings of the Guwahati match, Australian pacer Aaron Hardie conceded 64 runs. This now equals the most runs conceded by an Aussie bowler in a T20I match.
Most runs conceded by an Indian bowler in an T20I match
O-M-R-W
Eco
Bowler
Opponent
Venue
Date
Result
4-0-68-0
17.00
Prasidh Krishna
Australia
Guwahati
28 Nov 2023
Lost
4-0-64-0
16.00
Yuzvendra Chahal
South Africa
Centurion
21 Feb 2018
Lost
4-0-62-2
15.50
Arshdeep Singh
South Africa
Guwahati
2 Oct 2022
WON
Most runs conceded by an Australian bowler in an T20I match
O-M-R-W
Eco
Bowler
Opponent
Venue
Date
Result
4-0.64-2
16.00
Andrew Tye
New Zealand
Auckland
16 Feb 2018
WON
4-0-64-1
16.00
Aaron Hardie
India
Guwahati
28 Nov 2023
WON
4-0-60-0
15.00
Mitchell Starc
New Zealand
Dubai
14 Nov 2021
WON
Note: Starc conceded these runs in the WT20 final
3 The number of consecutive matches when teams recorded 200+ totals in T20 internationals. Only two sides have managed to achieve this in T20I history. Nepal was the first team to do so in April 2021, and then, now, in the recent T20I series against Australia, in Nov 2023, India became the second side.
Three consecutive totals of 200+ by sides in T20 internationals
Team
Total
(ov)
Opponent (Total)
Venue
Date
Result
Nepal
203/7
(20)
Netherlands (209/7)
Kirtipur
20 Apr 2021
Lost by 3 wkts
217/7
(20)
Malaysia (148)
Kirtipur
22 Apr 2021
WON by 69 runs
238/3
(20)
Netherlands (96)
Kirtipur
24 Apr 2021
WON by 142 runs
India
209/8+
(19.5)
Australia (208)
Visakhapatnam
23 Nov 2023
WON by 2 wickets
235/4
(20)
Australia (191/9)
Thiruvananthapuram
26 Nov 2023
WON by 44 runs
222/3
(20)
Australia (225/5)
Guwahati
28 Nov 2023
Lost by 5 wickets
+ batting second
116 The number of innings Ruturaj Gaikwad took to reach the 4000th run of his T20 cricket career. In the T20I match at Raipur against Australia on 1 Dec 2023, Gaikwad became the quickest among 24 Indians to reach this landmark. He bettered the previous record of 117 innings held by K. L. Rahul. He is now the fourth joint-fastest in all T20 cricket, as given in the table below.
Quickest to reach 4000 career runs in T20 cricket (I.e. in fewest number of innings)
Inns
Mts
Batter (For)
Achieved on
For
Against
Venue
107
109
Chris Gayle
30 Jun 2012
West Indies
New Zealand
Lauderhill
113
115
Shaun Marsh
23 May 2014
Punjab Kings
Rajasthan Royals
Mohali
115
118
Babar Azam
24 Aug 2019
Somerset
Glamorgan
Taunton
116
121
Devon Conway
15 May 2022
Chennai Super Kings
Gujarat Titans
Mumbai WS
116
121
Ruturaj Gaikwad
1 Dec 2023
India
Australia
Raipur
117
130
K. L. Rahul
31 Jan 2020
India
New Zealand
Wellington
14 The number of T20I bilateral series without facing defeat at home for India since losing 0-2 to Australia in February 2019. This is the most extended unbeaten sequence by a home team in a bilateral series in T20I history.
Teams with the most consecutive T20I bilateral series without a defeat at home
Unbeaten Series
Won
Shared
Team
From
To
*14
12
2
India
18 Sep 2019
3 Dec 2023
8
8
0
Australia
9 Jan 2006
23 Feb 2010
7
5
2
South Africa
2 Feb 2007
10 Oct 2010
6
4
2
New Zealand
26 Dec 2008
14 Feb 2012
* unbeaten sequence in progress
All records are correct and updated until 3 December 2023 (end of Ind-Aus T20I series)
