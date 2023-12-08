MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs Australia T20s stats: Key numbers, trivia and facts from IND v AUS T20I series

India won the five-match T20I series 3-2. Here are the key statistical takeaways from the recently concluded series.

Published : Dec 08, 2023 13:36 IST - 0 MINS READ

Mohandas Menon
India’s Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot during the India vs Australia 5th T20 match at M Chinnaswamy stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru.
India’s Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot during the India vs Australia 5th T20 match at M Chinnaswamy stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR
infoIcon

India’s Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot during the India vs Australia 5th T20 match at M Chinnaswamy stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR

Ruturaj’s feat


 


 

0 The number of Indians who have registered a three-figure score in T20 internationals against Australia before Ruturaj Gaikwad’s recent unbeaten 123 in Guwahati on 28 Nov 2023. In doing so, he not only became the first Indian but also achieved the highest individual score by any opponent batter against the Aussies in this format.

Three-figure scores against Australia in T20 internationals

Runs

Batter

For

Venue

Date

Result

123*

Ruturaj Gaikwad

India

Guwahati

28 Nov 2023

Lost

116*

Brendon McCullum

New Zealand

Christchurch

28 Feb 2010

Tie (NZ won Super over)

105

Martin Guptill

New Zealand

Auckland

16 Feb 2018

Lost

104*

Tillakeratne Dilshan

Sri Lanka

Pallekele

6 Aug 2011

Won

Note: all the above were openers

** The previous highest score for India against Australia was the unbeaten 90 by Virat Kohli at Adelaide on 26 Jan 2016.


 

4 The number of T20 international centuries for Glenn Maxwell. The quick-scoring Aussie, during his match-winning knock of an unbeaten 104 in Guwahati, became the second batter in T20I history to make four career centuries in this format, thus equalling the record held by Indian Rohit Sharma for a little over five years since 6 Nov 2018 — refer to the first table below.

Maxwell, meanwhile, became

** The first to register four unbeaten centuries (seven others have two).

** the first to make three centuries while batting second (Babar Azam & UAE’s Waseem Muhammad have two).

** The first to make four three-figure scores in a winning cause (Rohit Sharma, Colin Munro & Babar Azam have three).

** The first to make three centuries while batting at #4 (Glenn Phillips & Suryakumar Yadav have two).

** The first among the 23 players to register a three-figure score while playing their career’s 100th T20I match (previous highest: 85 by Rohit Sharma) — refer to the second table below


 

First batter to hit maximum number of three-figure scores in T20I history.

Century

Batter (for)

Runs

Opp

Venue

Achieved on

Held solo record for (days)

#1

Chris Gayle (WI)

117

SA

Johannesburg

11 Sep 2007

901 (2y-5m-17d)

(Brendon McCullum on 28 Feb 2010, Suresh Raina on 2 May 2010, Mahela Jayawardene on 3 May 2010, Tillakaratne Dilshan on 6 Aug 2011, Richard Levi on 19 Feb 2012, Richie Berrington on 24 July 2012 – equalled Chris Gayle)

#2

Brendon McCullum (NZ)

123

Ban

Palekelle

21 Sep 2012

1272 (3y-5m-24d)

(Chris Gayle on 16 Mar 2016, Evin Lewis on 9 Jul 2017, Colin Munro on 4 Nov 2017, Rohit Sharma on 22 Dec 2017 equalled McCullum)

#3

Colin Munro (NZ)

104

WI

Mt Maunganui

3 Jan 2018

186 days (6m-5d)

(Rohit Sharma on 8 Jul 2018 equalled Munro)

#4

Rohit Sharma (Ind)

111*

WI

Lucknow

6 Nov 2018

1848 days (5y-22d)

(Glenn Maxwell on 28 Nov 2023 equalled Sharma)


 

Scores of 50+ in a player’s 100th match

Runs

Batter (For)

Opp

Venue

Date

Result

104*

Glenn Maxwell (Aus)

Ind

Guwahati

28 Nov 2023

Won

85

Rohit Sharma (Ind)

Ban

Rajkot 

7 Nov 2019

Won

73

Jos Buttler (Eng)

NZ

Brisbane

1 Nov 2022

Won

53

Ross Taylor (NZ)

Ind

Mt Maunganui

2 Feb 2020

Lost


 

68 The number of runs conceded by Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna in Guwahati against Australia on 28 Nov 2023. This is now the maximum number of runs conceded by any Indian bowler in a T20I match. Incidentally, only four other bowlers have conceded more in a T20I match. In the first innings of the Guwahati match, Australian pacer Aaron Hardie conceded 64 runs. This now equals the most runs conceded by an Aussie bowler in a T20I match.


 

Most runs conceded by an Indian bowler in an T20I match

O-M-R-W

Eco

Bowler

Opponent

Venue

Date

Result

4-0-68-0

17.00

Prasidh Krishna

Australia

Guwahati

28 Nov 2023

Lost

4-0-64-0

16.00

Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa

Centurion

21 Feb 2018

Lost

4-0-62-2

15.50

Arshdeep Singh

South Africa

Guwahati

2 Oct 2022

WON


 

Most runs conceded by an Australian bowler in an T20I match

O-M-R-W

Eco

Bowler

Opponent

Venue

Date

Result

4-0.64-2

16.00

Andrew Tye

New Zealand 

Auckland

16 Feb 2018

WON

4-0-64-1

16.00

Aaron Hardie

India

Guwahati

28 Nov 2023

WON

4-0-60-0

15.00

Mitchell Starc

New Zealand

Dubai

14 Nov 2021

WON

Note: Starc conceded these runs in the WT20 final


 

3 The number of consecutive matches when teams recorded 200+ totals in T20 internationals. Only two sides have managed to achieve this in T20I history. Nepal was the first team to do so in April 2021, and then, now, in the recent T20I series against Australia, in Nov 2023, India became the second side.

Three consecutive totals of 200+ by sides in T20 internationals

Team

Total

(ov)

Opponent (Total)

Venue

Date

Result

Nepal

203/7

(20)

Netherlands (209/7)

Kirtipur

20 Apr 2021

Lost by 3 wkts


 

217/7

(20)

Malaysia (148)

Kirtipur

22 Apr 2021

WON by 69 runs


 

238/3

(20)

Netherlands (96)

Kirtipur

24 Apr 2021

WON by 142 runs


 


 


 


 


 


 


 

India

209/8+

(19.5)

Australia (208)

Visakhapatnam

23 Nov 2023

WON by 2 wickets


 

235/4

(20)

Australia (191/9)

Thiruvananthapuram

26 Nov 2023

WON by 44 runs


 

222/3

(20)

Australia (225/5)

Guwahati

28 Nov 2023

Lost by 5 wickets

+ batting second


 

116 The number of innings Ruturaj Gaikwad took to reach the 4000th run of his T20 cricket career. In the T20I match at Raipur against Australia on 1 Dec 2023, Gaikwad became the quickest among 24 Indians to reach this landmark. He bettered the previous record of 117 innings held by K. L. Rahul. He is now the fourth joint-fastest in all T20 cricket, as given in the table below.

Quickest to reach 4000 career runs in T20 cricket (I.e. in fewest number of innings)

Inns

Mts

Batter (For)

Achieved on

For

Against

Venue

107

109

Chris Gayle

30 Jun 2012

West Indies

New Zealand

Lauderhill

113

115

Shaun Marsh

23 May 2014

Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals

Mohali

115

118

Babar Azam

24 Aug 2019

Somerset

Glamorgan

Taunton

116

121

Devon Conway

15 May 2022

Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Titans

Mumbai WS

116

121

Ruturaj Gaikwad

1 Dec 2023

India

Australia

Raipur

117

130

K. L. Rahul

31 Jan 2020

India

New Zealand

Wellington


 

14 The number of T20I bilateral series without facing defeat at home for India since losing 0-2 to Australia in February 2019. This is the most extended unbeaten sequence by a home team in a bilateral series in T20I history.

Teams with the most consecutive T20I bilateral series without a defeat at home

Unbeaten Series

Won

Shared

Team

From

To

*14

12

2

India

18 Sep 2019 

3 Dec 2023

8

8

0

Australia

9 Jan 2006

23 Feb 2010

7

5

2

South Africa

2 Feb 2007

10 Oct 2010

6

4

2

New Zealand

26 Dec 2008

14 Feb 2012

* unbeaten sequence in progress


 


 

All records are correct and updated until 3 December 2023 (end of Ind-Aus T20I series)

Related Topics

Ruturaj Gaikwad /

Indian cricket team

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia T20s stats: Key numbers, trivia and facts from IND v AUS T20I series
    Mohandas Menon
  2. HI names 22-member Indian women’s team for 5-Nation tournament in Spain
    PTI
  3. Lakers crushes Pelicans to reach NBA Cup final
    AFP
  4. British MPs ask FA to ban trans players from women’s game
    Reuters
  5. Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup: India beats Korea 3-1 in classification match
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Statsman

  1. India vs Australia T20s stats: Key numbers, trivia and facts from IND v AUS T20I series
    Mohandas Menon
  2. Shubman Gill on the rise, quickest ever to reach 2000 runs in ODIs
    Mohandas Menon
  3. ODI World Cup review in stats: Virat Kohli’s record 50th ODI ton and Rohit Sharma’s six-hitting spree
    Mohandas Menon
  4. ODI World Cup stats: Virat Kohli fastest to 26,000 international runs and Rohit Sharma goes big!
    Mohandas Menon
  5. Statsman: Wicket-keepers in charge at the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023
    Mohandas Menon
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia T20s stats: Key numbers, trivia and facts from IND v AUS T20I series
    Mohandas Menon
  2. HI names 22-member Indian women’s team for 5-Nation tournament in Spain
    PTI
  3. Lakers crushes Pelicans to reach NBA Cup final
    AFP
  4. British MPs ask FA to ban trans players from women’s game
    Reuters
  5. Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup: India beats Korea 3-1 in classification match
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment