Statsman: All about the Indian Premier League

Ahead of the 2022 edition of the competition, let us take a look at some interesting statistics of the IPL.

Mohandas Menon
25 March, 2022 16:22 IST

The Indian Premier League is into its 15th edition.   -  PTI

Mohandas Menon
25 March, 2022 16:22 IST

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League is almost upon us. Ten teams, instead of the usual eight, will bid to win the tournament from this season. The league phase of the competition will be played from March 26 to May 22 with Mumbai, New Mumbai and Pune as the venues. The schedule for the playoffs and the final (May 29) will be announced later. In all a total number of 70 league matches plus four playoff games will be played in 65 days. The Wankhede Stadium in South Mumbai and the D. Y. Patil Stadium in New Mumbai will host 20 matches each, while the Brabourne Stadium in South Mumbai and the MCA International Stadium in Pune will host 15 games each.

Ahead of the competition, let us take a look at some interesting statistics of the IPL.

The results

#VenueYearWinnerRunner-upFinal played atResult
1India2008Rajasthan RoyalsChennai Super KingsMumbai DYPby 3 wkts
2South Africa2009Deccan ChargersRoyal Challengers BangaloreJohannesburgby 6 runs
3India2010Chennai Super KingsMumbai IndiansMumbai DYPby 22 runs
4India2011Chennai Super KingsRoyal Challengers BangaloreChennaiby 58 runs
5India2012Kolkata Knight RidersChennai Super KingsChennaiby 5 wkts
6India2013Mumbai IndiansChennai Super KingsKolkataby 23 runs
7UAE/India2014Kolkata Knight RidersKings XI PunjabBangaloreby 3 wkts
8India2015Mumbai IndiansChennai Super KingsKolkataby 41 runs
9India2016Sunrisers HyderabadRoyal Challengers BangaloreBengaluruby 8 runs
10India2017Mumbai IndiansRising Pune SupergiantsHyderabadby 1 run
11India2018Chennai Super KingsSunrisers HyderabadMumbai WSby 8 wkts
12India2019Mumbai IndiansChennai Super KingsHyderabadby 1 run
13UAE2020Mumbai IndiansDelhi CapitalsDubaiby 5 wkts
14Ind/UAE2021Chennai Super KingsKolkata Knight RidersDubaiby 27 runs

Note:

*in April 2014, the first 20 games were held in UAE and the rest in India.

*in Sept-Oct 2020, the entire tournament of 60 matches was held in the UAE.

*in 2021, the first half of 29 matches were played from April to May in India and the remaining 31 games were played in the UAE in Sept-Oct.

Delhi Daredevils (DD) from 2008 to 2018 is currently known as Delhi Capitals (DCp) since 2019. DCh is the erstwhile Deccan Chargers.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) from 2008 to 2020 is currently known as Punjab Kings (PBKS) since 2021.

Title winners

5Mumbai Indians2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020
4Chennai Super Kings2010, 2011, 2018, 2021
2Kolkata Knight Riders2012, 2014
1Rajasthan Royals2008
1Deccan Chargers2009
1Sunrisers Hyderabad2016

 

Highest team totals

TotalForAgainstVenueDate
263/5RCBPWIBangaloreApr 23, 2013
248/3RCBGLBengaluruMay 14, 2016
246/5CSKRRChennaiApr 3, 2010
245/6KKRKXIPIndoreMay 12, 2018
240/5CSKKXIPMohaliApr 19, 2008

 

Lowest team totals

TotalForAgainstVenueDate
49RCBKKRKolkataApr 23, 2017
58RRRCBCape TownApr 18, 2009
66DDMIDelhiMay 6, 2017
67KKRMIMumbai WSMay 16, 2008
67DDKXIPMohaliApr 30, 2017

 

Highest individual scores (Total: 67 centuries)

RunsBatterBalls4s6sS/RForAgainstVenueDate
175*Chris Gayle661317265.15RCBPWIBangaloreApr 23, 2013
158*Brendon McCullum731013216.43KKRRCBBangaloreApr 18, 2008
133*A. B. de Villiers59194225.42RCBMIMumbai WSMay 10, 2015
132*K. L. Rahul69147191.30PBKSRCBDubaiSep 24, 2020
129*A. B. de Villiers521012248.08RCBGLBengaluruMay 14, 2016
128*Chris Gayle62713206.45RCBDDDelhiMay 17, 2012
128*Rishabh Pant63157203.17DDSRHDelhiMay 10, 2018

 

Most individual 100s

6Chris GayleRCB (5), PBKS (1)
5Virat KohliRCB (5)
4Shane WatsonRR (2), CSK (2)
4David WarnerDD (2), SRH (2)
3AB de VilliersDD (1), RCB (2)
3Sanju SamsonDD (1), RR (2)

 

Fastest individual 50s

BallsBatterRunsForAgainstVenueDate
14K. L. Rahul51KXIPDDMohaliApr 8, 2018
15Yusuf Pathan72KKRSRHKolkataMay 24, 2014
15Sunil Narine54KKRRCBBengaluruMay 7, 2017
16Suresh Raina87CSKKXIPMumbai WSMay 30, 2014
16Ishan Kishan84MISRHAbu DhabiOct 8, 2021

 

Fastest individual 100s

BallsBatterRunsForOppVenueDate
30Chris Gayle175*RCBPWIBangaloreApr 23, 2013
37Yusuf Pathan100RRMIMumbaiBSMar 13, 2010
38David Miller101*PBKSRCBMohaliMay 6, 2013
42Adam Gilchrist109*DChMIMumbai DYPApr 27, 2008
43A. B. de Villiers129*RCBGLBengaluruMay 14, 2016
43David Warner126SRHKKRHyderabadApr 30, 2017

 

Leading run-getters in a career

BatterMtsInnsNORunsHSAve.S/R10050
Virat Kohli20719931628311337.39129.94542
Shikhar Dhawan192191255784106*34.84126.64244
Rohit Sharma213208285611109*31.17130.39140
Suresh Raina205200305528100*32.51136.76139
David Warner15015019544912641.59139.96450
A. B. de Villiers184170405162133*39.70151.68340

 

Batter with most runs in a single season

BatterTeamYearMtsInnsNORunsHSAveS/R10050
Virat KohliRCB20161616497311381.08152.0347
David WarnerSRH20161717384893*60.57151.4209
Kane WilliamsonSRH2018171737358452.50142.4408
Chris GayleRCB201215142733128*61.08160.7417
Mike HusseyCSK2013171737339552.35129.5006
Chris GayleRCB201316164708175*59.00156.2914

 

Best bowling figures in an innings (23 five-wicket hauls in all)

OMRWR/OBowlerForAgainstVenueDate
3.411263.27Alzarri JosephMISRHHyderabadApr 6, 2019
401463.50Sohail TanvirRRCSKJaipurMay 4, 2008
401964.75Adam ZampaRPSSHVisakhapatnamMay 10, 2016
3.11551.57Anil KumbleRCBRRCape TownApr 18, 2009
301254.00Ishant SharmaDChKTKKochiApr 27, 2011
3.411353.54Lasith MalingaMIDCpDelhiApr 10, 2011

 

Leading wicket-takers in a career

BowlerMtsInnsOversMdnsRunsWktsBestAve.R/OS/R5wi
Lasith Malinga122122471.1833651705-1319.797.1416.61
Dwayne Bravo151148485.3240611674-2224.318.3617.40
Amit Mishra154154540.5639761665-1723.957.3519.51
Piyush Chawla165164545.4243011574-1727.397.8820.80
Harbhajan Singh163160569.2640301505-1826.867.0722.71
R. Ashwin167164583.0440311454-3427.806.9124.10

 

Bowling hat-tricks: (20 by 17 bowlers): Amit Mishra has done it on three occasions and Yuvraj Singh twice.

 

Bowler with most wickets in a single season

BowlerTeamYearMtsOvsMdRunsWktsBestAve.R/OS/R5wi
Dwayne BravoCSK20131862.30497324-4215.537.9511.70
Harshal PatelRCB20211556.20459325-2714.348.1410.51
Kagiso RabadaDCp20201765.41548304-2418.268.3413.10
Lasith MalingaMI20111663.02375285-1313.395.9513.51
James FaulknerRR20131663.12427285-1615.256.7513.52
Jasprit BumrahMI20201560.02404274-1414.966.7313.30

 

Best performance by a wicketkeeper in a match

DismissalWicketkeeperForAgainstVenueDate
5 (all ct)Kumar SangakkaraDChRCBHyderabadApr 14, 2011

Note: 13 others have claimed four dismissals on 18 occasions, with Dinesh Kartik doing it on three occasions. M. S. Dhoni, Wriddhiman Saha and Quinton de Kock have done it twice.

 

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a career

DismCtStWicketkeeperMtsInns
16112239M. S. Dhoni220213
14711532Dinesh Karthik213196
905832Robin Uthappa193114

 

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a season

DismCtStWicketkeeperMtsTeamYear
24186Rishabh Pant16DCp2019
22184Quinton de Kock16MI2020
19172Kumar Sangakkara13DCh2011
19172Quinton de Kock16MI2019

 

Most catches by a fielder in a match

CtsFielderForAgainstVenueDate
5Mohd NabiSRHMIAbu DhabiOct 8, 2021
4Sachin TendulkarMIKKRMumbai WSMay 16, 2008
4David WarnerDDRRDelhiMar 31, 2010
4Jacques KallisKKRDChKolkataApr 11, 2011
4Rahul TewatiaDCpMIMumbai WSMar 24, 2019
4David MillerKXIPMIMumbai WSApr 10, 2019
4Faf du PlesssisCSKKKRKolkataApr 14, 2019
4Ravindra JadejaCSKRRMumbai WSApr 19, 2021

 

Most catches by a fielder in a career

CtsFielderMts
109Suresh Raina205
96Kieron Pollard178
90Rohit Sharma213
90A. B. de Villiers184

 

Most catches by a fielder in a season

CtsFielderMtsTeamYear
19A. B. de Villiers16RCB2016
15Kieron Pollard17MI2017
14Dwayne Bravo18CSK2013
14David Miller16PBKS2014

 

Players appearing in most matches

MtsPlayerTeams
220M. S. DhoniCSK/RPS
213Rohit SharmaDCh/MI
213Dinesh KarthikDD/KXIP/MI/RCB/GL/KKR
207Virat KohliRCB
205Suresh RainaCSK/GL
200Ravindra JadejaRR/KTK/GL/CSK

 

Most matches as captain

CaptainMtsWonLostNRWin%
M. S. Dhoni20412182159.31
Virat Kohli1406670447.14
Gautam Gambhir1297158055.04
Rohit Sharma1297752059.69
Adam Gilchrist743539047.30

 

Key:

CSK – Chennai Super Kings; MI – Mumbai Indians; KKR – Kolkata Knight Riders; DCp – Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils); SRH – Sunrisers Hyderabad; RCB – Royal Challengers Bangalore; PBKS – Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab); RR – Rajasthan Royals; DCh – Deccan Chargers; KTK – Kochi Tuskers Kerala; PWI – Pune Warriors India; RPS – Rising Pune Supergiants; GL – Gujarat Lions.

