Home Statsman Statsman: All about the Indian Premier League Ahead of the 2022 edition of the competition, let us take a look at some interesting statistics of the IPL. Mohandas Menon 25 March, 2022 16:22 IST The Indian Premier League is into its 15th edition. - PTI Mohandas Menon 25 March, 2022 16:22 IST The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League is almost upon us. Ten teams, instead of the usual eight, will bid to win the tournament from this season. The league phase of the competition will be played from March 26 to May 22 with Mumbai, New Mumbai and Pune as the venues. The schedule for the playoffs and the final (May 29) will be announced later. In all a total number of 70 league matches plus four playoff games will be played in 65 days. The Wankhede Stadium in South Mumbai and the D. Y. Patil Stadium in New Mumbai will host 20 matches each, while the Brabourne Stadium in South Mumbai and the MCA International Stadium in Pune will host 15 games each.Ahead of the competition, let us take a look at some interesting statistics of the IPL.The results#VenueYearWinnerRunner-upFinal played atResult1India2008Rajasthan RoyalsChennai Super KingsMumbai DYPby 3 wkts2South Africa2009Deccan ChargersRoyal Challengers BangaloreJohannesburgby 6 runs3India2010Chennai Super KingsMumbai IndiansMumbai DYPby 22 runs4India2011Chennai Super KingsRoyal Challengers BangaloreChennaiby 58 runs5India2012Kolkata Knight RidersChennai Super KingsChennaiby 5 wkts6India2013Mumbai IndiansChennai Super KingsKolkataby 23 runs7UAE/India2014Kolkata Knight RidersKings XI PunjabBangaloreby 3 wkts8India2015Mumbai IndiansChennai Super KingsKolkataby 41 runs9India2016Sunrisers HyderabadRoyal Challengers BangaloreBengaluruby 8 runs10India2017Mumbai IndiansRising Pune SupergiantsHyderabadby 1 run11India2018Chennai Super KingsSunrisers HyderabadMumbai WSby 8 wkts12India2019Mumbai IndiansChennai Super KingsHyderabadby 1 run13UAE2020Mumbai IndiansDelhi CapitalsDubaiby 5 wkts14Ind/UAE2021Chennai Super KingsKolkata Knight RidersDubaiby 27 runsNote:*in April 2014, the first 20 games were held in UAE and the rest in India.*in Sept-Oct 2020, the entire tournament of 60 matches was held in the UAE.*in 2021, the first half of 29 matches were played from April to May in India and the remaining 31 games were played in the UAE in Sept-Oct.Delhi Daredevils (DD) from 2008 to 2018 is currently known as Delhi Capitals (DCp) since 2019. DCh is the erstwhile Deccan Chargers.Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) from 2008 to 2020 is currently known as Punjab Kings (PBKS) since 2021.Title winners5Mumbai Indians2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 20204Chennai Super Kings2010, 2011, 2018, 20212Kolkata Knight Riders2012, 20141Rajasthan Royals20081Deccan Chargers20091Sunrisers Hyderabad2016 Highest team totalsTotalForAgainstVenueDate263/5RCBPWIBangaloreApr 23, 2013248/3RCBGLBengaluruMay 14, 2016246/5CSKRRChennaiApr 3, 2010245/6KKRKXIPIndoreMay 12, 2018240/5CSKKXIPMohaliApr 19, 2008 Lowest team totalsTotalForAgainstVenueDate49RCBKKRKolkataApr 23, 201758RRRCBCape TownApr 18, 200966DDMIDelhiMay 6, 201767KKRMIMumbai WSMay 16, 200867DDKXIPMohaliApr 30, 2017 Highest individual scores (Total: 67 centuries)RunsBatterBalls4s6sS/RForAgainstVenueDate175*Chris Gayle661317265.15RCBPWIBangaloreApr 23, 2013158*Brendon McCullum731013216.43KKRRCBBangaloreApr 18, 2008133*A. B. de Villiers59194225.42RCBMIMumbai WSMay 10, 2015132*K. L. Rahul69147191.30PBKSRCBDubaiSep 24, 2020129*A. B. de Villiers521012248.08RCBGLBengaluruMay 14, 2016128*Chris Gayle62713206.45RCBDDDelhiMay 17, 2012128*Rishabh Pant63157203.17DDSRHDelhiMay 10, 2018 Most individual 100s6Chris GayleRCB (5), PBKS (1)5Virat KohliRCB (5)4Shane WatsonRR (2), CSK (2)4David WarnerDD (2), SRH (2)3AB de VilliersDD (1), RCB (2)3Sanju SamsonDD (1), RR (2) Fastest individual 50sBallsBatterRunsForAgainstVenueDate14K. L. Rahul51KXIPDDMohaliApr 8, 201815Yusuf Pathan72KKRSRHKolkataMay 24, 201415Sunil Narine54KKRRCBBengaluruMay 7, 201716Suresh Raina87CSKKXIPMumbai WSMay 30, 201416Ishan Kishan84MISRHAbu DhabiOct 8, 2021 Fastest individual 100sBallsBatterRunsForOppVenueDate30Chris Gayle175*RCBPWIBangaloreApr 23, 201337Yusuf Pathan100RRMIMumbaiBSMar 13, 201038David Miller101*PBKSRCBMohaliMay 6, 201342Adam Gilchrist109*DChMIMumbai DYPApr 27, 200843A. B. de Villiers129*RCBGLBengaluruMay 14, 201643David Warner126SRHKKRHyderabadApr 30, 2017 Leading run-getters in a careerBatterMtsInnsNORunsHSAve.S/R10050Virat Kohli20719931628311337.39129.94542Shikhar Dhawan192191255784106*34.84126.64244Rohit Sharma213208285611109*31.17130.39140Suresh Raina205200305528100*32.51136.76139David Warner15015019544912641.59139.96450A. B. de Villiers184170405162133*39.70151.68340 Batter with most runs in a single seasonBatterTeamYearMtsInnsNORunsHSAveS/R10050Virat KohliRCB20161616497311381.08152.0347David WarnerSRH20161717384893*60.57151.4209Kane WilliamsonSRH2018171737358452.50142.4408Chris GayleRCB201215142733128*61.08160.7417Mike HusseyCSK2013171737339552.35129.5006Chris GayleRCB201316164708175*59.00156.2914 Best bowling figures in an innings (23 five-wicket hauls in all)OMRWR/OBowlerForAgainstVenueDate3.411263.27Alzarri JosephMISRHHyderabadApr 6, 2019401463.50Sohail TanvirRRCSKJaipurMay 4, 2008401964.75Adam ZampaRPSSHVisakhapatnamMay 10, 20163.11551.57Anil KumbleRCBRRCape TownApr 18, 2009301254.00Ishant SharmaDChKTKKochiApr 27, 20113.411353.54Lasith MalingaMIDCpDelhiApr 10, 2011 Leading wicket-takers in a careerBowlerMtsInnsOversMdnsRunsWktsBestAve.R/OS/R5wiLasith Malinga122122471.1833651705-1319.797.1416.61Dwayne Bravo151148485.3240611674-2224.318.3617.40Amit Mishra154154540.5639761665-1723.957.3519.51Piyush Chawla165164545.4243011574-1727.397.8820.80Harbhajan Singh163160569.2640301505-1826.867.0722.71R. Ashwin167164583.0440311454-3427.806.9124.10 Bowling hat-tricks: (20 by 17 bowlers): Amit Mishra has done it on three occasions and Yuvraj Singh twice. Bowler with most wickets in a single seasonBowlerTeamYearMtsOvsMdRunsWktsBestAve.R/OS/R5wiDwayne BravoCSK20131862.30497324-4215.537.9511.70Harshal PatelRCB20211556.20459325-2714.348.1410.51Kagiso RabadaDCp20201765.41548304-2418.268.3413.10Lasith MalingaMI20111663.02375285-1313.395.9513.51James FaulknerRR20131663.12427285-1615.256.7513.52Jasprit BumrahMI20201560.02404274-1414.966.7313.30 Best performance by a wicketkeeper in a matchDismissalWicketkeeperForAgainstVenueDate5 (all ct)Kumar SangakkaraDChRCBHyderabadApr 14, 2011Note: 13 others have claimed four dismissals on 18 occasions, with Dinesh Kartik doing it on three occasions. M. S. Dhoni, Wriddhiman Saha and Quinton de Kock have done it twice. Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a careerDismCtStWicketkeeperMtsInns16112239M. S. Dhoni22021314711532Dinesh Karthik213196905832Robin Uthappa193114 Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a seasonDismCtStWicketkeeperMtsTeamYear24186Rishabh Pant16DCp201922184Quinton de Kock16MI202019172Kumar Sangakkara13DCh201119172Quinton de Kock16MI2019 Most catches by a fielder in a matchCtsFielderForAgainstVenueDate5Mohd NabiSRHMIAbu DhabiOct 8, 20214Sachin TendulkarMIKKRMumbai WSMay 16, 20084David WarnerDDRRDelhiMar 31, 20104Jacques KallisKKRDChKolkataApr 11, 20114Rahul TewatiaDCpMIMumbai WSMar 24, 20194David MillerKXIPMIMumbai WSApr 10, 20194Faf du PlesssisCSKKKRKolkataApr 14, 20194Ravindra JadejaCSKRRMumbai WSApr 19, 2021 Most catches by a fielder in a careerCtsFielderMts109Suresh Raina20596Kieron Pollard17890Rohit Sharma21390A. B. de Villiers184 Most catches by a fielder in a seasonCtsFielderMtsTeamYear19A. B. de Villiers16RCB201615Kieron Pollard17MI201714Dwayne Bravo18CSK201314David Miller16PBKS2014 Players appearing in most matchesMtsPlayerTeams220M. S. DhoniCSK/RPS213Rohit SharmaDCh/MI213Dinesh KarthikDD/KXIP/MI/RCB/GL/KKR207Virat KohliRCB205Suresh RainaCSK/GL200Ravindra JadejaRR/KTK/GL/CSK Most matches as captainCaptainMtsWonLostNRWin%M. S. Dhoni20412182159.31Virat Kohli1406670447.14Gautam Gambhir1297158055.04Rohit Sharma1297752059.69Adam Gilchrist743539047.30 Key:CSK – Chennai Super Kings; MI – Mumbai Indians; KKR – Kolkata Knight Riders; DCp – Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils); SRH – Sunrisers Hyderabad; RCB – Royal Challengers Bangalore; PBKS – Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab); RR – Rajasthan Royals; DCh – Deccan Chargers; KTK – Kochi Tuskers Kerala; PWI – Pune Warriors India; RPS – Rising Pune Supergiants; GL – Gujarat Lions.