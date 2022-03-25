Statsman: All about the Indian Premier League

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League is almost upon us. Ten teams, instead of the usual eight, will bid to win the tournament from this season. The league phase of the competition will be played from March 26 to May 22 with Mumbai, New Mumbai and Pune as the venues. The schedule for the playoffs and the final (May 29) will be announced later. In all a total number of 70 league matches plus four playoff games will be played in 65 days. The Wankhede Stadium in South Mumbai and the D. Y. Patil Stadium in New Mumbai will host 20 matches each, while the Brabourne Stadium in South Mumbai and the MCA International Stadium in Pune will host 15 games each.

Ahead of the competition, let us take a look at some interesting statistics of the IPL.

The results

# Venue Year Winner Runner-up Final played at Result 1 India 2008 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings Mumbai DYP by 3 wkts 2 South Africa 2009 Deccan Chargers Royal Challengers Bangalore Johannesburg by 6 runs 3 India 2010 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Mumbai DYP by 22 runs 4 India 2011 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai by 58 runs 5 India 2012 Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings Chennai by 5 wkts 6 India 2013 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Kolkata by 23 runs 7 UAE/India 2014 Kolkata Knight Riders Kings XI Punjab Bangalore by 3 wkts 8 India 2015 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Kolkata by 41 runs 9 India 2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore Bengaluru by 8 runs 10 India 2017 Mumbai Indians Rising Pune Supergiants Hyderabad by 1 run 11 India 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai WS by 8 wkts 12 India 2019 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Hyderabad by 1 run 13 UAE 2020 Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Dubai by 5 wkts 14 Ind/UAE 2021 Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Dubai by 27 runs

Note:

*in April 2014, the first 20 games were held in UAE and the rest in India.

*in Sept-Oct 2020, the entire tournament of 60 matches was held in the UAE.

*in 2021, the first half of 29 matches were played from April to May in India and the remaining 31 games were played in the UAE in Sept-Oct.

Delhi Daredevils (DD) from 2008 to 2018 is currently known as Delhi Capitals (DCp) since 2019. DCh is the erstwhile Deccan Chargers.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) from 2008 to 2020 is currently known as Punjab Kings (PBKS) since 2021.

Title winners

5 Mumbai Indians 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 4 Chennai Super Kings 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 2012, 2014 1 Rajasthan Royals 2008 1 Deccan Chargers 2009 1 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2016

Highest team totals

Total For Against Venue Date 263/5 RCB PWI Bangalore Apr 23, 2013 248/3 RCB GL Bengaluru May 14, 2016 246/5 CSK RR Chennai Apr 3, 2010 245/6 KKR KXIP Indore May 12, 2018 240/5 CSK KXIP Mohali Apr 19, 2008

Lowest team totals

Total For Against Venue Date 49 RCB KKR Kolkata Apr 23, 2017 58 RR RCB Cape Town Apr 18, 2009 66 DD MI Delhi May 6, 2017 67 KKR MI Mumbai WS May 16, 2008 67 DD KXIP Mohali Apr 30, 2017

Highest individual scores (Total: 67 centuries)

Runs Batter Balls 4s 6s S/R For Against Venue Date 175* Chris Gayle 66 13 17 265.15 RCB PWI Bangalore Apr 23, 2013 158* Brendon McCullum 73 10 13 216.43 KKR RCB Bangalore Apr 18, 2008 133* A. B. de Villiers 59 19 4 225.42 RCB MI Mumbai WS May 10, 2015 132* K. L. Rahul 69 14 7 191.30 PBKS RCB Dubai Sep 24, 2020 129* A. B. de Villiers 52 10 12 248.08 RCB GL Bengaluru May 14, 2016 128* Chris Gayle 62 7 13 206.45 RCB DD Delhi May 17, 2012 128* Rishabh Pant 63 15 7 203.17 DD SRH Delhi May 10, 2018

Most individual 100s

6 Chris Gayle RCB (5), PBKS (1) 5 Virat Kohli RCB (5) 4 Shane Watson RR (2), CSK (2) 4 David Warner DD (2), SRH (2) 3 AB de Villiers DD (1), RCB (2) 3 Sanju Samson DD (1), RR (2)

Fastest individual 50s

Balls Batter Runs For Against Venue Date 14 K. L. Rahul 51 KXIP DD Mohali Apr 8, 2018 15 Yusuf Pathan 72 KKR SRH Kolkata May 24, 2014 15 Sunil Narine 54 KKR RCB Bengaluru May 7, 2017 16 Suresh Raina 87 CSK KXIP Mumbai WS May 30, 2014 16 Ishan Kishan 84 MI SRH Abu Dhabi Oct 8, 2021

Fastest individual 100s

Balls Batter Runs For Opp Venue Date 30 Chris Gayle 175* RCB PWI Bangalore Apr 23, 2013 37 Yusuf Pathan 100 RR MI MumbaiBS Mar 13, 2010 38 David Miller 101* PBKS RCB Mohali May 6, 2013 42 Adam Gilchrist 109* DCh MI Mumbai DYP Apr 27, 2008 43 A. B. de Villiers 129* RCB GL Bengaluru May 14, 2016 43 David Warner 126 SRH KKR Hyderabad Apr 30, 2017

Leading run-getters in a career

Batter Mts Inns NO Runs HS Ave. S/R 100 50 Virat Kohli 207 199 31 6283 113 37.39 129.94 5 42 Shikhar Dhawan 192 191 25 5784 106* 34.84 126.64 2 44 Rohit Sharma 213 208 28 5611 109* 31.17 130.39 1 40 Suresh Raina 205 200 30 5528 100* 32.51 136.76 1 39 David Warner 150 150 19 5449 126 41.59 139.96 4 50 A. B. de Villiers 184 170 40 5162 133* 39.70 151.68 3 40

Batter with most runs in a single season

Batter Team Year Mts Inns NO Runs HS Ave S/R 100 50 Virat Kohli RCB 2016 16 16 4 973 113 81.08 152.03 4 7 David Warner SRH 2016 17 17 3 848 93* 60.57 151.42 0 9 Kane Williamson SRH 2018 17 17 3 735 84 52.50 142.44 0 8 Chris Gayle RCB 2012 15 14 2 733 128* 61.08 160.74 1 7 Mike Hussey CSK 2013 17 17 3 733 95 52.35 129.50 0 6 Chris Gayle RCB 2013 16 16 4 708 175* 59.00 156.29 1 4

Best bowling figures in an innings (23 five-wicket hauls in all)

O M R W R/O Bowler For Against Venue Date 3.4 1 12 6 3.27 Alzarri Joseph MI SRH Hyderabad Apr 6, 2019 4 0 14 6 3.50 Sohail Tanvir RR CSK Jaipur May 4, 2008 4 0 19 6 4.75 Adam Zampa RPS SH Visakhapatnam May 10, 2016 3.1 1 5 5 1.57 Anil Kumble RCB RR Cape Town Apr 18, 2009 3 0 12 5 4.00 Ishant Sharma DCh KTK Kochi Apr 27, 2011 3.4 1 13 5 3.54 Lasith Malinga MI DCp Delhi Apr 10, 2011

Leading wicket-takers in a career

Bowler Mts Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Best Ave. R/O S/R 5wi Lasith Malinga 122 122 471.1 8 3365 170 5-13 19.79 7.14 16.6 1 Dwayne Bravo 151 148 485.3 2 4061 167 4-22 24.31 8.36 17.4 0 Amit Mishra 154 154 540.5 6 3976 166 5-17 23.95 7.35 19.5 1 Piyush Chawla 165 164 545.4 2 4301 157 4-17 27.39 7.88 20.8 0 Harbhajan Singh 163 160 569.2 6 4030 150 5-18 26.86 7.07 22.7 1 R. Ashwin 167 164 583.0 4 4031 145 4-34 27.80 6.91 24.1 0

Bowling hat-tricks: (20 by 17 bowlers): Amit Mishra has done it on three occasions and Yuvraj Singh twice.

Bowler with most wickets in a single season

Bowler Team Year Mts Ovs Md Runs Wkts Best Ave. R/O S/R 5wi Dwayne Bravo CSK 2013 18 62.3 0 497 32 4-42 15.53 7.95 11.7 0 Harshal Patel RCB 2021 15 56.2 0 459 32 5-27 14.34 8.14 10.5 1 Kagiso Rabada DCp 2020 17 65.4 1 548 30 4-24 18.26 8.34 13.1 0 Lasith Malinga MI 2011 16 63.0 2 375 28 5-13 13.39 5.95 13.5 1 James Faulkner RR 2013 16 63.1 2 427 28 5-16 15.25 6.75 13.5 2 Jasprit Bumrah MI 2020 15 60.0 2 404 27 4-14 14.96 6.73 13.3 0

Best performance by a wicketkeeper in a match

Dismissal Wicketkeeper For Against Venue Date 5 (all ct) Kumar Sangakkara DCh RCB Hyderabad Apr 14, 2011

Note: 13 others have claimed four dismissals on 18 occasions, with Dinesh Kartik doing it on three occasions. M. S. Dhoni, Wriddhiman Saha and Quinton de Kock have done it twice.

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a career

Dism Ct St Wicketkeeper Mts Inns 161 122 39 M. S. Dhoni 220 213 147 115 32 Dinesh Karthik 213 196 90 58 32 Robin Uthappa 193 114

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a season

Dism Ct St Wicketkeeper Mts Team Year 24 18 6 Rishabh Pant 16 DCp 2019 22 18 4 Quinton de Kock 16 MI 2020 19 17 2 Kumar Sangakkara 13 DCh 2011 19 17 2 Quinton de Kock 16 MI 2019

Most catches by a fielder in a match

Cts Fielder For Against Venue Date 5 Mohd Nabi SRH MI Abu Dhabi Oct 8, 2021 4 Sachin Tendulkar MI KKR Mumbai WS May 16, 2008 4 David Warner DD RR Delhi Mar 31, 2010 4 Jacques Kallis KKR DCh Kolkata Apr 11, 2011 4 Rahul Tewatia DCp MI Mumbai WS Mar 24, 2019 4 David Miller KXIP MI Mumbai WS Apr 10, 2019 4 Faf du Plesssis CSK KKR Kolkata Apr 14, 2019 4 Ravindra Jadeja CSK RR Mumbai WS Apr 19, 2021

Most catches by a fielder in a career

Cts Fielder Mts 109 Suresh Raina 205 96 Kieron Pollard 178 90 Rohit Sharma 213 90 A. B. de Villiers 184

Most catches by a fielder in a season

Cts Fielder Mts Team Year 19 A. B. de Villiers 16 RCB 2016 15 Kieron Pollard 17 MI 2017 14 Dwayne Bravo 18 CSK 2013 14 David Miller 16 PBKS 2014

Players appearing in most matches

Mts Player Teams 220 M. S. Dhoni CSK/RPS 213 Rohit Sharma DCh/MI 213 Dinesh Karthik DD/KXIP/MI/RCB/GL/KKR 207 Virat Kohli RCB 205 Suresh Raina CSK/GL 200 Ravindra Jadeja RR/KTK/GL/CSK

Most matches as captain

Captain Mts Won Lost NR Win% M. S. Dhoni 204 121 82 1 59.31 Virat Kohli 140 66 70 4 47.14 Gautam Gambhir 129 71 58 0 55.04 Rohit Sharma 129 77 52 0 59.69 Adam Gilchrist 74 35 39 0 47.30

Key:

CSK – Chennai Super Kings; MI – Mumbai Indians; KKR – Kolkata Knight Riders; DCp – Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils); SRH – Sunrisers Hyderabad; RCB – Royal Challengers Bangalore; PBKS – Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab); RR – Rajasthan Royals; DCh – Deccan Chargers; KTK – Kochi Tuskers Kerala; PWI – Pune Warriors India; RPS – Rising Pune Supergiants; GL – Gujarat Lions.