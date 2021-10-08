Rohit Sharma crosses a personal landmark

0 The number of batters before Rohit Sharma to aggregate over 1000 runs against one opponent in IPL cricket. In Mumbai Indians’ match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2021, Rohit crossed a personal landmark of 1000 runs against KKR during his knock of 33. He had initially appeared in six IPL games for Deccan Chargers from 2008 to 2010 and then from 2011 for Mumbai Indians in 23 matches — against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rohit Sharma’s IPL batting record against KKR

For teams Span Mts Inns Runs For Deccan Chargers 2008-2010 6 6 116 For Mumbai Indians 2011- 23 23 899 Total 2008- 29 29 1015

Most IPL runs against a single opponent

Runs Batter For Opponent Span Mts Inns Ave 1015 Rohit Sharma DCh/MI KKR 2008- 29 29 46.14 948 Virat Kohli RCB CSK 2008- 28 27 41.22 945 David Warner DCp/SRH PBKS 2010- 21 21 49.74 915 David Warner DCp/SRH KKR 2009- 24 24 43.57 909 Virat Kohli RCB DCp 2008- 24 23 56.81 901 Shikhar Dhawan DCp/MI/DCh/SRH CSK 2008- 25 25 42.90

5 The number of batters in T20 cricket to aggregate 10000 runs. RCB’s Virat Kohli, in the match against MI, in Dubai, on September 26, 2021, became the latest to reach this exclusive landmark. For the record, West Indian Chris Gayle was the first to reach this landmark on April 18, 2017, while playing for RCB in Rajkot against Gujarat Lions, and in doing so, he then took only 285 innings, the quickest by any of the five batsmen listed below. Kohli’s 10K mark came in his 299th innings, which is now the second quickest!

Runs Batter Mts Inns Ave Career span 14276 Chris Gayle 448 440 36.79 2005- 11223 Kieron Pollard 566 502 31.61 2006- 10948 Shoaib Malik 440 410 36.49 2005- 10088 Virat Kohli 316 301 41.51 2007- 10019 David Warner 306 305 37.52 2007-

20 The number of hat-tricks claimed by 17 bowlers in IPL cricket. RCB’s pacer Harshal Patel, against MI in Dubai, on September 26, 2021, became the latest entrant to this exclusive list. He thus became the third RCB bowler after Praveen Kumar (in 2010) and Samuel Badree (in 2017) to achieve this. He also became the third bowler after Rohit Sharma (in 2009) and Badree (in 2017) to achieve a hat-trick against MI. Incidentally, he became the third bowler (for the fourth time) in IPL history to claim a hat-trick outside India.

IPL hat-tricks outside India

Bowler (Figures) For Against Venue Date Result Yuvraj Singh (3/22) PBKS RCB Durban May 1, 2009 Lost Rohit Sharma (4/6) DCh MI Centurion May 6, 2009 Won Yuvraj Singh (3/13) PBKS DCh Johannesburg May 17, 2009 Won Harshal Patel (4/17) RCB MI Dubai Sep 26, 2021 Won

111 Mumbai India’s total in 18.1 overs against RCB in Dubai on September 26, 2021 is now the lowest in IPL history after a fifty-plus opening stand.

Lowest team totals in IPL after a fifty-plus opening stand

Total Overs Opening stand Opening pair For Opp Venue Date Match Inns 111 18.1 57 Rohit Sharma/ Quinton de Kock MI RCB Dubai Sep 26, 2021 2 112/8 20.0 60 Parthiv Patel/ Stephen Fleming CSK RCB Chennai May 21, 2008 2 114 19.5 56 David Warner/ Jonny Bairstow SRH PBKS Dubai Oct 24, 2020 2 116 18.5 72 David Warner/ Jonny Bairstow SRH DCp Hyderabad Apr 14, 2019 2 119 19.2 55 KL Rahul/ Chris Gayle PBKS SRH Hyderabad Apr 26, 2018 2 120/9 20.0 50 James Franklin/ Sachin Tendulkar MI PWI Pune May 3, 2012 1

Note: MI is the only side in the above list to win a game against Pune Warriors in 2012

21 The number of balls taken by RR's 19-year-old Yashashvi Jaiswal to register his maiden fifty score in IPL cricket in the match against CSK in Abu Dhabi on October 2, 2021. This is now the second quickest 50-plus score by a teenager in the competition.

Fastest fifty-plus knocks by teenage batsmen in IPL cricket

S/R Batter Runs (in balls) For Opp Venue Date Age 295.24 Ishan Kishan 62 (21) MI KKR Kolkata May 9, 2018 19y-295d 238.10 Yashashvi Jaiswal 50 (21) RR CSK Abu Dhabi Oct 2, 2021 19y-278d 225.58 Rishabh Pant 97 (43) DCp GL Delhi May 4, 2017 19y-212d 216.00 Deepak Hooda 54 (25) RR DCp Delhi Apr 12, 2015 19y-358d 196.15 Priyam Garg 51* (26) SRH CSK Dubai Oct 2, 2020 19y-307d

3 The number of bowlers conceding fifty or more runs without claiming any wicket in the same IPL match. This happened for the first time in the IPL history when this many bowlers were involved in conceding 50-plus runs and going wicket-less in the match between RR and CSK in Abu Dhabi on October 2, 2021. This is also the third time in the IPL that two bowlers did so in the same innings of a match. Sam Curran’s and Josh Hazlewood’s case in Abu Dhabi is unique since they were the two opening bowlers for the side!

Two or more bowlers conceding 50 or more runs without taking any wicket in same match

Nos Bowler (Figures) Team1 Bowler (Figures) Team2 Venue Date Won by 3 Mustafizur Rahman (0/51) Rajasthan Sam Curran (0/55) Chennai Abu Dhabi Oct 2, 2021 Rajasthan Josh Hazlewood (0/54) Chennai 2 RP Singh (0/50) Deccan Mohd Asif (0/51) Delhi Delhi May 15, 2008 Delhi 2 Jacques Kallis (0/50) Kolkata Dirk Nannes (0/50) Chennai Chennai Apr 28, 2013 Chennai 2 Varun Aaron (0/50) Bangalore - Mumbai Bangalore Apr 19, 2015 Mumbai Abu Ahmed (0/59) Bangalore 2 Jasprit Bumrah (0/52) Mumbai - Bangalore Mumbai WS May 10, 2015 Bangalore Hardik Pandya (0/51) Mumbai 2 Lasith Malinga (0/58) Mumbai Ishant Sharma (0/58) Punjab Indore Apr 20, 2017 Mumbai

90/9 The total by Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians in Sharjah on Oct 5, 2021, in its 20 overs is now the second lowest by any side while playing its full quota of overs.

Lowest totals in IPL by sides playing their full quota of 20 overs

Total By Against Venue Date Match inns 84/8 KKR RCB Abu Dhabi Oct 21, 2020 1 90/9 RR MI Sharjah Oct 5, 2021 1 92/8 PBKS CSK Durban May 20, 2009 2 94/8 MI RR Jaipur Apr 29, 2011 1 95/9 PBKS CSK Chennai Apr 25, 2015 2

Note: All the above sides lost the match

8.2 The number of overs required for Mumbai Indians to score an easy victory over Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah on October 5, 2021. This is now the fifth quickest victory in fewest overs and also in terms of balls remaining in IPL cricket history by a side batting second.

Quickest wins in IPL by sides batting second (in fewest overs)

Overs Balls Remaining Side batting second Side batting first Venue Date 5.3 87 MI (68/2) beat KKR (67) Mumbai WS May 16, 2008 7.2 76 KTK (98/2) beat RR (97) Indore May 15, 2011 7.5 73 PBKS (68/0) beat DCp (67) Mohali Apr 30, 2017 8.1 71 RCB (92/0) beat PBKS (88) Indore May 14, 2018 8.2 70 MI (94/2) beat RR (90/9) Sharjah Oct 5, 2021

All records are updated and correct as of October 5, 2021