Rohit Sharma crosses a personal landmark

Rohit Sharma is the first batter to aggregate over 1000 runs against one opponent in IPL cricket. - SPORTZPICS Mohandas Menon 08 October, 2021 18:48 IST 0 The number of batters before Rohit Sharma to aggregate over 1000 runs against one opponent in IPL cricket. In Mumbai Indians' match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2021, Rohit crossed a personal landmark of 1000 runs against KKR during his knock of 33. He had initially appeared in six IPL games for Deccan Chargers from 2008 to 2010 and then from 2011 for Mumbai Indians in 23 matches — against Kolkata Knight Riders.Rohit Sharma’s IPL batting record against KKRFor teamsSpanMtsInnsRunsFor Deccan Chargers2008-201066116For Mumbai Indians2011-2323899Total2008-29291015 Most IPL runs against a single opponentRunsBatterForOpponentSpanMtsInnsAve1015Rohit SharmaDCh/MIKKR2008-292946.14948Virat KohliRCBCSK2008-282741.22945David WarnerDCp/SRHPBKS2010-212149.74915David WarnerDCp/SRHKKR2009-242443.57909Virat KohliRCBDCp2008-242356.81901Shikhar DhawanDCp/MI/DCh/SRHCSK2008-252542.905 The number of batters in T20 cricket to aggregate 10000 runs. RCB’s Virat Kohli, in the match against MI, in Dubai, on September 26, 2021, became the latest to reach this exclusive landmark. For the record, West Indian Chris Gayle was the first to reach this landmark on April 18, 2017, while playing for RCB in Rajkot against Gujarat Lions, and in doing so, he then took only 285 innings, the quickest by any of the five batsmen listed below. Kohli’s 10K mark came in his 299th innings, which is now the second quickest!RunsBatterMtsInnsAveCareer span14276Chris Gayle44844036.792005-11223Kieron Pollard56650231.612006-10948Shoaib Malik44041036.492005-10088Virat Kohli31630141.512007-10019David Warner30630537.522007- 20 The number of hat-tricks claimed by 17 bowlers in IPL cricket. RCB’s pacer Harshal Patel, against MI in Dubai, on September 26, 2021, became the latest entrant to this exclusive list. He thus became the third RCB bowler after Praveen Kumar (in 2010) and Samuel Badree (in 2017) to achieve this. He also became the third bowler after Rohit Sharma (in 2009) and Badree (in 2017) to achieve a hat-trick against MI. Incidentally, he became the third bowler (for the fourth time) in IPL history to claim a hat-trick outside India.READ: Virat Kohli quickest to 23,000 international runsIPL hat-tricks outside IndiaBowler (Figures)ForAgainstVenueDateResultYuvraj Singh (3/22)PBKSRCBDurbanMay 1, 2009LostRohit Sharma (4/6)DChMICenturionMay 6, 2009WonYuvraj Singh (3/13)PBKSDChJohannesburgMay 17, 2009WonHarshal Patel (4/17)RCBMIDubaiSep 26, 2021Won 111 Mumbai India’s total in 18.1 overs against RCB in Dubai on September 26, 2021 is now the lowest in IPL history after a fifty-plus opening stand.Lowest team totals in IPL after a fifty-plus opening standTotalOversOpeningstandOpeningpairForOppVenueDateMatchInns11118.157Rohit Sharma/Quinton de KockMIRCBDubaiSep 26, 20212112/820.060Parthiv Patel/Stephen FlemingCSKRCBChennaiMay 21, 2008211419.556David Warner/Jonny BairstowSRHPBKSDubaiOct 24, 2020211618.572David Warner/Jonny BairstowSRHDCpHyderabadApr 14, 2019211919.255KL Rahul/Chris GaylePBKSSRHHyderabadApr 26, 20182120/920.050James Franklin/Sachin TendulkarMIPWIPuneMay 3, 20121Note: MI is the only side in the above list to win a game against Pune Warriors in 2012 21 The number of balls taken by RR's 19-year-old Yashashvi Jaiswal to register his maiden fifty score in IPL cricket in the match against CSK in Abu Dhabi on October 2, 2021. This is now the second quickest 50-plus score by a teenager in the competition.Fastest fifty-plus knocks by teenage batsmen in IPL cricketS/RBatterRuns(in balls)ForOppVenueDateAge295.24Ishan Kishan62(21)MIKKRKolkataMay 9, 201819y-295d238.10Yashashvi Jaiswal50(21)RRCSKAbu DhabiOct 2, 202119y-278d225.58Rishabh Pant97(43)DCpGLDelhiMay 4, 201719y-212d216.00Deepak Hooda54(25)RRDCpDelhiApr 12, 201519y-358d196.15Priyam Garg51*(26)SRHCSKDubaiOct 2, 202019y-307d 3 The number of bowlers conceding fifty or more runs without claiming any wicket in the same IPL match. This happened for the first time in the IPL history when this many bowlers were involved in conceding 50-plus runs and going wicket-less in the match between RR and CSK in Abu Dhabi on October 2, 2021. This is also the third time in the IPL that two bowlers did so in the same innings of a match. Sam Curran’s and Josh Hazlewood’s case in Abu Dhabi is unique since they were the two opening bowlers for the side! Two or more bowlers conceding 50 or more runs without taking any wicket in same matchNosBowler(Figures)Team1Bowler(Figures)Team2VenueDateWon by3Mustafizur Rahman(0/51)RajasthanSam Curran(0/55)ChennaiAbu DhabiOct 2, 2021Rajasthan Josh Hazlewood(0/54)Chennai 2RP Singh (0/50)DeccanMohd Asif (0/51)DelhiDelhiMay 15, 2008Delhi2Jacques Kallis (0/50)KolkataDirk Nannes(0/50)ChennaiChennaiApr 28, 2013Chennai2Varun Aaron (0/50)Bangalore-MumbaiBangaloreApr 19, 2015Mumbai Abu Ahmed (0/59)Bangalore 2Jasprit Bumrah (0/52)Mumbai-BangaloreMumbai WSMay 10, 2015Bangalore Hardik Pandya (0/51)Mumbai 2Lasith Malinga (0/58)MumbaiIshant Sharma(0/58)PunjabIndoreApr 20, 2017Mumbai READ: Jasprit Bumrah in elite 100-club90/9 The total by Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians in Sharjah on Oct 5, 2021, in its 20 overs is now the second lowest by any side while playing its full quota of overs.Lowest totals in IPL by sides playing their full quota of 20 oversTotalByAgainstVenueDateMatch inns84/8KKRRCBAbu DhabiOct 21, 2020190/9RRMISharjahOct 5, 2021192/8PBKSCSKDurbanMay 20, 2009294/8MIRRJaipurApr 29, 2011195/9PBKSCSKChennaiApr 25, 20152Note: All the above sides lost the match 8.2 The number of overs required for Mumbai Indians to score an easy victory over Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah on October 5, 2021. This is now the fifth quickest victory in fewest overs and also in terms of balls remaining in IPL cricket history by a side batting second.Quickest wins in IPL by sides batting second (in fewest overs)OversBalls RemainingSide batting second Side batting firstVenueDate5.387MI (68/2)beatKKR (67)Mumbai WSMay 16, 20087.276KTK (98/2)beatRR (97)IndoreMay 15, 20117.573PBKS (68/0)beatDCp (67)MohaliApr 30, 20178.171RCB (92/0)beatPBKS (88)IndoreMay 14, 20188.270MI (94/2)beatRR (90/9)SharjahOct 5, 2021 All records are updated and correct as of October 5, 2021