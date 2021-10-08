Statsman

Rohit Sharma crosses a personal landmark

In Mumbai Indians’ match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2021, Rohit crossed a personal landmark of 1000 runs against KKR during his knock of 33.

08 October, 2021 18:48 IST

Rohit Sharma is the first batter to aggregate over 1000 runs against one opponent in IPL cricket.   -  SPORTZPICS

0 The number of batters before Rohit Sharma to aggregate over 1000 runs against one opponent in IPL cricket. He had initially appeared in six IPL games for Deccan Chargers from 2008 to 2010 and then from 2011 for Mumbai Indians in 23 matches — against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rohit Sharma’s IPL batting record against KKR

For teamsSpanMtsInnsRuns
For Deccan Chargers2008-201066116
For Mumbai Indians2011-2323899
Total2008-29291015

 

Most IPL runs against a single opponent

RunsBatterForOpponentSpanMtsInnsAve
1015Rohit SharmaDCh/MIKKR2008-292946.14
948Virat KohliRCBCSK2008-282741.22
945David WarnerDCp/SRHPBKS2010-212149.74
915David WarnerDCp/SRHKKR2009-242443.57
909Virat KohliRCBDCp2008-242356.81
901Shikhar DhawanDCp/MI/DCh/SRHCSK2008-252542.90

5 The number of batters in T20 cricket to aggregate 10000 runs. RCB’s Virat Kohli, in the match against MI, in Dubai, on September 26, 2021, became the latest to reach this exclusive landmark. For the record, West Indian Chris Gayle was the first to reach this landmark on April 18, 2017, while playing for RCB in Rajkot against Gujarat Lions, and in doing so, he then took only 285 innings, the quickest by any of the five batsmen listed below. Kohli’s 10K mark came in his 299th innings, which is now the second quickest!

RunsBatterMtsInnsAveCareer span
14276Chris Gayle44844036.792005-
11223Kieron Pollard56650231.612006-
10948Shoaib Malik44041036.492005-
10088Virat Kohli31630141.512007-
10019David Warner30630537.522007-

 

20 The number of hat-tricks claimed by 17 bowlers in IPL cricket. RCB’s pacer Harshal Patel, against MI in Dubai, on September 26, 2021, became the latest entrant to this exclusive list. He thus became the third RCB bowler after Praveen Kumar (in 2010) and Samuel Badree (in 2017) to achieve this. He also became the third bowler after Rohit Sharma (in 2009) and Badree (in 2017) to achieve a hat-trick against MI. Incidentally, he became the third bowler (for the fourth time) in IPL history to claim a hat-trick outside India.

READ: Virat Kohli quickest to 23,000 international runs

IPL hat-tricks outside India

Bowler (Figures)ForAgainstVenueDateResult
Yuvraj Singh (3/22)PBKSRCBDurbanMay 1, 2009Lost
Rohit Sharma (4/6)DChMICenturionMay 6, 2009Won
Yuvraj Singh (3/13)PBKSDChJohannesburgMay 17, 2009Won
Harshal Patel (4/17)RCBMIDubaiSep 26, 2021Won

 

 

111 Mumbai India’s total in 18.1 overs against RCB in Dubai on September 26, 2021 is now the lowest in IPL history after a fifty-plus opening stand.

Lowest team totals in IPL after a fifty-plus opening stand

TotalOvers

Opening

stand

Opening

pair

ForOppVenueDate

Match

Inns

11118.157

Rohit Sharma/

Quinton de Kock

MIRCBDubaiSep 26, 20212
112/820.060

Parthiv Patel/

Stephen Fleming

CSKRCBChennaiMay 21, 20082
11419.556

David Warner/

Jonny Bairstow

SRHPBKSDubaiOct 24, 20202
11618.572

David Warner/

Jonny Bairstow

SRHDCpHyderabadApr 14, 20192
11919.255

KL Rahul/

Chris Gayle

PBKSSRHHyderabadApr 26, 20182
120/920.050

James Franklin/

Sachin Tendulkar

MIPWIPuneMay 3, 20121

Note: MI is the only side in the above list to win a game against Pune Warriors in 2012

 

 

 

21 The number of balls taken by RR's 19-year-old Yashashvi Jaiswal to register his maiden fifty score in IPL cricket in the match against CSK in Abu Dhabi on October 2, 2021. This is now the second quickest 50-plus score by a teenager in the competition.

Fastest fifty-plus knocks by teenage batsmen in IPL cricket

S/RBatterRuns(in balls)ForOppVenueDateAge
295.24Ishan Kishan62(21)MIKKRKolkataMay 9, 201819y-295d
238.10Yashashvi Jaiswal50(21)RRCSKAbu DhabiOct 2, 202119y-278d
225.58Rishabh Pant97(43)DCpGLDelhiMay 4, 201719y-212d
216.00Deepak Hooda54(25)RRDCpDelhiApr 12, 201519y-358d
196.15Priyam Garg51*(26)SRHCSKDubaiOct 2, 202019y-307d

 

3 The number of bowlers conceding fifty or more runs without claiming any wicket in the same IPL match. This happened for the first time in the IPL history when this many bowlers were involved in conceding 50-plus runs and going wicket-less in the match between RR and CSK in Abu Dhabi on October 2, 2021. This is also the third time in the IPL that two bowlers did so in the same innings of a match. Sam Curran’s and Josh Hazlewood’s case in Abu Dhabi is unique since they were the two opening bowlers for the side!

 

Two or more bowlers conceding 50 or more runs without taking any wicket in same match

Nos

Bowler

(Figures)

Team1

Bowler

(Figures)

Team2VenueDateWon by
3

Mustafizur Rahman

(0/51)

Rajasthan

Sam Curran

(0/55)

ChennaiAbu DhabiOct 2, 2021Rajasthan
   

Josh Hazlewood

(0/54)

Chennai   
2RP Singh (0/50)DeccanMohd Asif (0/51)DelhiDelhiMay 15, 2008Delhi
2Jacques Kallis (0/50)Kolkata

Dirk Nannes

(0/50)

ChennaiChennaiApr 28, 2013Chennai
2Varun Aaron (0/50)Bangalore-MumbaiBangaloreApr 19, 2015Mumbai
 Abu Ahmed (0/59)Bangalore     
2Jasprit Bumrah (0/52)Mumbai-BangaloreMumbai WSMay 10, 2015Bangalore
 Hardik Pandya (0/51)Mumbai     
2Lasith Malinga (0/58)Mumbai

Ishant Sharma

(0/58)

PunjabIndoreApr 20, 2017Mumbai

 

READ: Jasprit Bumrah in elite 100-club

90/9 The total by Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians in Sharjah on Oct 5, 2021, in its 20 overs is now the second lowest by any side while playing its full quota of overs.

Lowest totals in IPL by sides playing their full quota of 20 overs

TotalByAgainstVenueDateMatch inns
84/8KKRRCBAbu DhabiOct 21, 20201
90/9RRMISharjahOct 5, 20211
92/8PBKSCSKDurbanMay 20, 20092
94/8MIRRJaipurApr 29, 20111
95/9PBKSCSKChennaiApr 25, 20152

Note: All the above sides lost the match

 

8.2 The number of overs required for Mumbai Indians to score an easy victory over Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah on October 5, 2021. This is now the fifth quickest victory in fewest overs and also in terms of balls remaining in IPL cricket history by a side batting second.

Quickest wins in IPL by sides batting second (in fewest overs)

Overs

Balls Remaining

Side batting second

 

Side batting first

Venue

Date

5.3

87MI (68/2)beatKKR (67)Mumbai WSMay 16, 2008

7.2

76KTK (98/2)beatRR (97)IndoreMay 15, 2011

7.5

73PBKS (68/0)beatDCp (67)MohaliApr 30, 2017

8.1

71RCB (92/0)beatPBKS (88)IndoreMay 14, 2018

8.2

70MI (94/2)beatRR (90/9)SharjahOct 5, 2021

 

All records are updated and correct as of October 5, 2021

