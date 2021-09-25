Jasprit Bumrah in elite 100-club

5 The number of players, who have appeared in 100 or more IPL matches — representing just one franchise throughout their career. Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah is the latest entrant to this exclusive list. He achieved this landmark when he appeared for MI in the opening match of the second leg of the 2021 IPL edition in Dubai, against CSK.

100 or more IPL matches while playing for just one franchise

Mts Player For Span 200 Virat Kohli RCB 2008- 172 Kieron Pollard MI 2010- 125 Sunil Narine KKR 2012- 122 Lasith Malinga MI 2009-2019 100 Jasprit Bumrah MI 2013-

Note: *Except for Malinga, the rest are still playing in the IPL

*On September 20, 2021 (the next day after Bumrah’s milestone) Kohli became the first player to appear in 200 IPL matches and he did this for just one franchise!

6 The number of top-order batsmen who have been dismissed for a golden duck on most occasions in IPL cricket. AB de Villiers is the recent entrant to this dubious list, when he was dismissed off the first ball against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on September 20, 2021.

Most number of golden ducks by top order batsmen in IPL

Golden Ducks Top order batsman Career ducks 7+ Gautam Gambhir 12 7++ A. T. Rayudu 13 6+ Jacques Kallis 9 6 Suresh Raina 8 6 Parthiv Patel 13 6 AB de Villiers 10

+ includes one duck without facing a ball

++ includes two ducks without facing a ball

5 The number of occasions batting sides have won with 60 or more balls to spare, while chasing a target in IPL history. KKR’s nine wicket victory with 60 balls to spare against RCB in Abu Dhabi on September 20, 2021 is the fifth such occasion in IPL cricket.

Victories in IPL cricket with margins of 60 or more balls to spare

Balls remaining Won by wickets Winning Team Losing Team Venue Date 87 8 MI KKR Mumbai WS 16 May 2008 76 8 KTK RR Indore 15 May 2011 73 10 PBKS DCp Mohali 30 Apr 2017 71 10 RCB PBKS Indore 14 May 2018 60 9 KKR RCB Abu Dhabi 20 Sep 2021

80 The number of innings, KL Rahul took to reach 3000 runs in IPL cricket. He did so during his knock of 49 for the Punjab Kings against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on September 21, 2021. He thus became he second quickest to reach this landmark — in fewest number of innings than any of the 18 batsmen in IPL history who have the distinction of going past the 3000-run mark. His current team-mate Chris Gayle, who holds this record, did so in just 75 innings.

READ: Virat Kohli quickest to 23,000 international runs

Quickest to reach 3000 IPL runs — fewest innings

Inns Mts Batsman Achieved on Runs Ave 100s 50s 75 76 Chris Gayle May 6, 2015 3065 47.89 5 18 80 89 KL Rahul Sep 21, 2021 3027 46.57 2 25 94 94 David Warner May 12, 2016 3040 36.63 2 28 103 107 Suresh Raina May 7, 2014 3014 34.64 1 19 104 110 Ajinkya Rahane May 16, 2017 3013 33.48 1 25 104 115 AB de Villiers May 14, 2016 3108 38.85 3 19

Note: In terms of matches, too, Rahul (89) is behind Gayle (76)

4 The number of 100-plus opening stands between KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal in IPL. They became the fourth opening pair to achieve this during the 120-run stand in Dubai on September 21, 2021 against Rajasthan Royals. Unfortunately, the Punjab pair had ended on the losing side on all the four occasions. This is indeed a dubious record for this pair since no other opening pairs have managed to lose the IPL match more than once (10 other pairs with a 100-plus opening stand have lost the game).

Most 100-plus opening stands by a pair in IPL cricket

100s Batsman1 Batsman2 For Inns Runs Ave 50s HP 6 Shikhar Dhawan David Warner SRH 48 2200 47.23 12 139 5 Jonny Bairstow David Warner SRH 24 1401 58.38 7 185 4 Chris Gayle Virat Kohli RCB 28 1210 46.54 4 147 4 KL Rahul Mayank Agarwal PBKS 20 1130 56.50 4 183

The four 100-plus opening stands between KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal in IPL cricket (all for Punjab Kings)

Runs Inns Against Venue Date Result 183 1 Rajasthan Royals Sharjah Sep 27, 2020 Lost by 4 wickets 122 1 Delhi Capitals Mumbai WS Apr 18, 2021 Lost by 6 wickets 120 2 Rajasthan Royals Dubai Sep 21, 2021 Lost by 2 runs 115 2 Kolkata Knight Riders Abu Dhabi Oct 10, 2020 Lost by 2 runs

2 The number of players, younger than Arshdeep Singh, to claim a five-wicket haul in IPL cricket. Incidentally, only five bowlers have managed to do so under the age of 23 years. Unfortunately for Arshdeep, he is the only one in this list to be involved in a losing cause.

Youngest to claim a five-wicket haul in IPL cricket

Age Bowler Bowling For Against Venue Date Result 21y-204 Jaydev Unadkat 5/25 RCB DCp Delhi May 10, 2013 Won 22y-168d Alzarri Joseph 6/12 MI SRH Hyderabad Apr 6, 2019 Won 22y-228d Arshdeep Singh 5/32 PBKS RR Dubai Sep 21, 2021 Lost 22y-237d Ishant Sharma 5/12 DCh KTK Kochi Apr 27, 2011 Won 22y363d James Faulkner 5/20 RR SRH Jaipur Apr 27, 2013 Won

6 The number of occasions Shikhar Dhawan has now made 400-plus runs in consecutive years in the IPL. During his knock of 42 for Delhi against Hyderabad in Dubai on September 22, 2021, Dhawan became the first batsman in 2021 to aggregate 400-plus runs in IPL. By doing so, he has now become only the third batsman in IPL history to aggregate 400-plus runs in six or consecutive editions. Suresh Raina and David Warner have done it on seven consecutive occasions. Incidentally, this was the eighth occasion Shikhar Dhawan has managed to cross the 400-run mark in a single edition. Only Suresh Raina has done it more times (9) than Dhawan.

READ: KL Rahul breaks records at Lord's

Batsmen with 400+ runs in six or more consecutive editions of the IPL

Suresh Raina (CSK)

Year Runs Inns Ave 2008 421 14 38.27 2009 434 14 31.00 2010 520 16 47.27 2011 438 16 31.29 2012 441 18 25.94 2013 548 17 42.15 2014 523 16 40.23

David Warner (DC/SRH)

Year Runs Inns Ave 2013+ 410 16 31.54 2014 528 14 48.00 2015 562 14 43.23 2016 848 17 60.57 2017 641 14 58.27 2018 692 12 69.20 2019 548 16 39.14

+ for Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan (SRH/DC)

Year Runs Inns Ave 2016 501 17 38.54 2017 479 14 36.85 2018 497 16 38.23 2019 521 16 34.73 2020 618 17 44.14 2021 422 9* 52.75

Note: For Delhi Capitals since 2019

All records are updated and correct as of September 22, 2021