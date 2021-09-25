Home Statsman Jasprit Bumrah in elite 100-club Jasprit Bumrah is the fifth player to appear in 100 or more IPL matches while representing just one franchise throughout their career. Mohandas Menon 25 September, 2021 15:10 IST Jasprit Bumrah is handed jersey no. 100 by Zaheer Khan for his 100th match for Mumbai Indians. - PTI Mohandas Menon 25 September, 2021 15:10 IST 5 The number of players, who have appeared in 100 or more IPL matches — representing just one franchise throughout their career. Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah is the latest entrant to this exclusive list. He achieved this landmark when he appeared for MI in the opening match of the second leg of the 2021 IPL edition in Dubai, against CSK.100 or more IPL matches while playing for just one franchiseMtsPlayerForSpan200Virat KohliRCB2008-172Kieron PollardMI2010-125Sunil NarineKKR2012-122Lasith MalingaMI2009-2019100Jasprit BumrahMI2013-Note: *Except for Malinga, the rest are still playing in the IPL*On September 20, 2021 (the next day after Bumrah’s milestone) Kohli became the first player to appear in 200 IPL matches and he did this for just one franchise! 6 The number of top-order batsmen who have been dismissed for a golden duck on most occasions in IPL cricket. AB de Villiers is the recent entrant to this dubious list, when he was dismissed off the first ball against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on September 20, 2021.Most number of golden ducks by top order batsmen in IPLGolden DucksTop order batsmanCareer ducks7+Gautam Gambhir127++A. T. Rayudu136+Jacques Kallis96Suresh Raina86Parthiv Patel136AB de Villiers10+ includes one duck without facing a ball++ includes two ducks without facing a ball 5 The number of occasions batting sides have won with 60 or more balls to spare, while chasing a target in IPL history. KKR’s nine wicket victory with 60 balls to spare against RCB in Abu Dhabi on September 20, 2021 is the fifth such occasion in IPL cricket.Victories in IPL cricket with margins of 60 or more balls to spareBalls remainingWon by wicketsWinning TeamLosing TeamVenueDate878MIKKRMumbai WS16 May 2008768KTKRRIndore15 May 20117310PBKSDCpMohali30 Apr 20177110RCBPBKSIndore14 May 2018609KKRRCBAbu Dhabi20 Sep 202180 The number of innings, KL Rahul took to reach 3000 runs in IPL cricket. He did so during his knock of 49 for the Punjab Kings against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on September 21, 2021. He thus became he second quickest to reach this landmark — in fewest number of innings than any of the 18 batsmen in IPL history who have the distinction of going past the 3000-run mark. His current team-mate Chris Gayle, who holds this record, did so in just 75 innings.READ: Virat Kohli quickest to 23,000 international runsQuickest to reach 3000 IPL runs — fewest inningsInnsMtsBatsmanAchieved onRunsAve100s50s7576Chris GayleMay 6, 2015306547.895188089KL RahulSep 21, 2021302746.572259494David WarnerMay 12, 2016304036.63228103107Suresh RainaMay 7, 2014301434.64119104110Ajinkya RahaneMay 16, 2017301333.48125104115AB de VilliersMay 14, 2016310838.85319Note: In terms of matches, too, Rahul (89) is behind Gayle (76) 4 The number of 100-plus opening stands between KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal in IPL. They became the fourth opening pair to achieve this during the 120-run stand in Dubai on September 21, 2021 against Rajasthan Royals. Unfortunately, the Punjab pair had ended on the losing side on all the four occasions. This is indeed a dubious record for this pair since no other opening pairs have managed to lose the IPL match more than once (10 other pairs with a 100-plus opening stand have lost the game).Most 100-plus opening stands by a pair in IPL cricket100sBatsman1Batsman2ForInnsRunsAve50sHP6Shikhar DhawanDavid WarnerSRH48220047.23121395Jonny BairstowDavid WarnerSRH24140158.3871854Chris GayleVirat KohliRCB28121046.5441474KL RahulMayank AgarwalPBKS20113056.504183 The four 100-plus opening stands between KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal in IPL cricket (all for Punjab Kings)RunsInnsAgainstVenueDateResult1831Rajasthan RoyalsSharjahSep 27, 2020Lost by 4 wickets1221Delhi CapitalsMumbai WSApr 18, 2021Lost by 6 wickets1202Rajasthan RoyalsDubaiSep 21, 2021Lost by 2 runs1152Kolkata Knight RidersAbu DhabiOct 10, 2020Lost by 2 runs 2 The number of players, younger than Arshdeep Singh, to claim a five-wicket haul in IPL cricket. Incidentally, only five bowlers have managed to do so under the age of 23 years. Unfortunately for Arshdeep, he is the only one in this list to be involved in a losing cause.Youngest to claim a five-wicket haul in IPL cricketAgeBowlerBowlingForAgainstVenueDateResult21y-204Jaydev Unadkat5/25RCBDCpDelhiMay 10, 2013Won22y-168dAlzarri Joseph6/12MISRHHyderabadApr 6, 2019Won22y-228dArshdeep Singh5/32PBKSRRDubaiSep 21, 2021Lost22y-237dIshant Sharma5/12DChKTKKochiApr 27, 2011Won22y363dJames Faulkner5/20RRSRHJaipurApr 27, 2013Won6 The number of occasions Shikhar Dhawan has now made 400-plus runs in consecutive years in the IPL. During his knock of 42 for Delhi against Hyderabad in Dubai on September 22, 2021, Dhawan became the first batsman in 2021 to aggregate 400-plus runs in IPL. By doing so, he has now become only the third batsman in IPL history to aggregate 400-plus runs in six or consecutive editions. Suresh Raina and David Warner have done it on seven consecutive occasions. Incidentally, this was the eighth occasion Shikhar Dhawan has managed to cross the 400-run mark in a single edition. Only Suresh Raina has done it more times (9) than Dhawan. Batsmen with 400+ runs in six or more consecutive editions of the IPL Suresh Raina (CSK)YearRunsInnsAve20084211438.2720094341431.0020105201647.2720114381631.2920124411825.9420135481742.1520145231640.23 David Warner (DC/SRH)YearRunsInnsAve2013+4101631.5420145281448.0020155621443.2320168481760.5720176411458.2720186921269.2020195481639.14+ for Delhi Capitals Shikhar Dhawan (SRH/DC)YearRunsInnsAve20165011738.5420174791436.8520184971638.2320195211634.7320206181744.1420214229*52.75Note: For Delhi Capitals since 2019 All records are updated and correct as of September 22, 2021