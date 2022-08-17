Statsman: Shreyas Iyer in elite list

25 The number of innings for Shreyas Iyer to reach 1000 ODI runs — in the opening match of the series in Port of Spain on July 22, 2022. Among Indians, only Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan — both in 24 innings — have done it quicker than Shreyas.

Quickest to reach 1000 ODI career runs for India

Inns Mts Batter Achieved on Runs Ave 100s 50s 24 27 Virat Kohli 5 Jun 2010 1015 50.75 2 8 24 24 Shikhar Dhawan 30 Oct 2010 1000 45.45 4 4 25 27 Navjot Singh Sidhu 22 Oct 1989 1071 44.63 1 11 25 28 Shreyas Iyer 22 July 2022 1001 41.71 1 10 27 28 KL Rahul 17 Jan 2020 1016 44.17 3 6

Note: Dhawan is the quickest in terms of matches (24)

9 Avesh Khan’s bowling economy in the six overs he sent down during his ODI debut in the second match of the series in Port of Spain on 24 July 2022. His figures are now the worst in terms of economy rate by any Indian bowler delivering a minimum of 30 balls (5 overs) on his ODI debut.

Worst economy figures by Indian ODI debutants

Eco Bowler Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Opposition Venue Date Bowling Result 9.00 Avesh Khan 6 0 54 0 West Indies Port of Spain 24 Jul 2022 1st W 8.68 Shivam Dube 7.5 0 68 0 West Indies Chennai 15 Dec 2019 2nd L 8.05 Ashok Mankad 5.5 0 47 1 England The Oval 15 Jul 1974 2nd L 7.87 Abhimanyu Mithun 8 0 63 0 South Africa Ahmedabad 27 Feb 2010 1st L 7.66 Paras Mhambrey 9 0 69 2 England The Oval 23 May 1996 1st NR

Note: Avesh Khan’s current bowling coach, Mhambrey, is also in the above list!

64 Axar Patel’s unbeaten match-winning score in 35 balls in the second match of the series in Port of Spain on 24 July 2022. This is now the third quickest fifty-plus ODI score by an Indian in terms of batting strike-rate, while chasing a target.

Incidentally, only five other scores better Patel’s effort in a successful run chase for India in ODIs by lower-order batters from batting positions 7 and below. Patel’s unbeaten knock is now the second highest by a lower-order batter (7 and below) against the West Indies in a successful run chase in ODIs.

Fastest fifty-plus ODI knocks in run chases for India

S/R Batter Runs Balls Opposition Venue Date Result 192.30 Virat Kohli 100* 52 Australia Jaipur 16 Oct 2013 W 184.37 Virender Sehwag 59 32 Bangladesh Mirpur 12 Jun 2008 W 182.85 Axar Patel 64* 35 West Indies Port of Spain 24 Jul 2022 W 182.14 Sandeep Patil 51 28 Pakistan Jaipur 2 Oct 1983 W 176.74 Hardik Pandya 76 43 Pakistan The Oval 18 Jun 2017 L

Highest individual ODI scores by lower-order Indian batters (from 7 and below) in successful run chases

Runs Batter Balls S/R Opposition Venue Date 87* Mohd Kaif 75 116.00 England Lord's 13 Jul 2002 72* M. S. Dhoni 46 156.52 Pakistan Lahore 13 Feb 2006 71* Mohd Kaif 77 92.20 Pakistan Lahore 21 Mar 2004 69* Deepak Chahar 82 84.14 Sri Lanka Colombo (RPS) 20 Jul 2021 67* M. S. Dhoni 63 106.34 Zimbabwe Harare 4 Sep 2005 64* Axar Patel 35 182.85 West Indies Port of Spain 24 Jul 2022

Note: ** All the above knocks came at number seven. Only Chahar did so at #8

** For the record, Patel, with five sixes in his above knock, now has the most sixes for an Indian at these batting positions in a successful run chase. Only M. S. Dhoni and Yusuf Pathan (on two occasions) managed three sixes!

Highest individual ODI scores by lower-order batters (from 7 and below) in successful run chases against the West Indies

Runs Batter For Balls S/R Venue Date Batting# 68* Chris Woakes Eng 83 81.92 North Sound 5 Mar 2017 8 64* Axar Patel Ind 35 182.85 Port of Spain 24 Jul 2022 7 57* Sanjay Bangar Ind 41 139.02 Ahmedabad 15 Nov 2002 7 56 Saleem Yousuf Pak 49 114.28 Lahore 16 Oct 1987 7 53* Jeremy Coney NZ 65 81.53 Christchurch 6 Feb 1980 7 53* Daniel Vettori NZ 56 94.64 Queenstown 22 Feb 2006 8

Note: Patel’s batting strike-rate of 182.85 is the third-highest by a lower-order batter in successful run chases after the 192.59 by Bangladeshi Mosaddek Hossain (52* in 27 balls) in Dublin on 17 May 2019 and 192.00 by England’s Moeen Ali (48* in 25 balls) at The Oval on 27 Sep 2017.

36 Shikhar Dhawan’s age — 36 years & 234 days — when he reached his fifty (58) against the West Indies in the third ODI match in Port of Spain on 27 July 2022. This makes him the oldest Indian captain to register an ODI fifty. Five days before this knock he had made 97 in the first match of the series at the same venue on 22 July 2022. This made him the oldest Indian captain to be dismissed in the nineties.

Oldest Indian captains to register a fifty in ODIs

Age Captain Runs Against Venue Date Result 36y-234d Shikhar Dhawan 58 West Indies Port of Spain 27 Jul 2022 W 36y-120d Mohd Azharuddin 59 Pakistan Manchester 8 Jun 1999 W 35y-225d Sunil Gavaskar 54 Pakistan Melbourne 20 Feb 1985 W 35y-108d M. S. Dhoni 80 New Zealand Mohali 23 Oct 2016 W 35y-73d Rohit Sharma 76* England The Oval 12 Jul 2022 W

Note: only their latest score of 50+ score is listed above.

Oldest Indian captains to register a score in the 90s in ODIs

Age Captain Runs Against Venue Date Result 36y-229d Shikhar Dhawan 97 West Indies Port of Spain 22 Jul 2022 W 35y-271d Mohd Azharuddin 94 Sri Lanka Sharjah 6 Nov 1998 W 34y-225d Rahul Dravid 92* England Bristol 24 Aug 2007 W 34y-99d M. S. Dhoni 92* South Africa Indore 14 Oct 2015 W

9 The number of innings for Shreyas Iyer to reach 500 ODI runs against the West Indies. He achieved this in the third and final match of the series in Port of Spain on 27 July 2022. Only three others have done it quicker. However, Shreyas is the quickest among Indians. Shreyas also joins Misbah-ul-Haq to become the only two batters to hit seven fifties while crossing 500 runs against the West Indies. However, the Pakistani reached the landmark in his 13th innings, four more than Shreyas.

Quickest to reach 500 ODI runs against the West Indies

Inns Mts Batter Achieved on Runs Ave. 100s 50s 6 6 Babar Azam 11 Apr 2017 514 102.80 4 0 8 8 Hashim Amla 16 Jan 2015 505 63.13 2 2 8 9 Joe Root 24 Sep 2017 500 71.43 2 3 9 10 Shreyas Iyer 27 July 2022 507 56.33 0 7

12 The number of consecutive bilateral series victories in ODI cricket for India against the West Indies since 2007. This is now a new head-to-head record for a team in this format. The last time the West Indies managed to win an ODI series against India was in May 2006 when the home side won the five-match series 4-1.

Most consecutive H2H ODI bilateral series victories

Series Team Against Victory sequence (from-to) Home victories Away victories 12+ India West Indies Jan 2007 to July 2022 7 5 11+ Pakistan Zimbabwe Oct 1996 to Oct 2020 5 6 10+ Pakistan West Indies Sept 1999 to June 2022 3 7 9+ South Africa Zimbabwe Oct 1995-Oct 2018 5 4 9+ India Sri Lanka Feb 2007 to Jul 2021 4 5

+ winning sequence still in progress

Note: South Africa has won all the nine ODI series it played against Zimbabwe

5 The number of occasions India has managed to win all its games in an away bilateral ODI series of three or more matches. This, incidentally, was India’s first such series victory in the Caribbean.

India winning every match (of three or more matches) in an away ODI series

Series result Losing home team Period Indian captain 5-0 Zimbabwe July-Aug 2013 Virat Kohli 5-0 Sri Lanka Aug-Sep 2017 Virat Kohli 3-0 Zimbabwe July 2015 Ajinkya Rahane 3-0 Zimbabwe June 2016 M. S. Dhoni 3-0 West Indies July 2022 Shikhar Dhawan

All records are correct and updated until July 30 2022