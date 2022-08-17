Statsman

Statsman: Shreyas Iyer in elite list

Shreyas Iyer is the third fastest to 1000 runs in One-Day Internationals, taking 25 innings to get to the mark. Among Indians, only Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have done it quicker than him.

Mohandas Menon
17 August, 2022 14:17 IST
Milestone: Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the first ODI against West Indies in Port of Spain, Trinidad. En route to his 54, he reached 1000 runs in ODIs. | Photo Credit: AP

25 The number of innings for Shreyas Iyer to reach 1000 ODI runs — in the opening match of the series in Port of Spain on July 22, 2022. Among Indians, only Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan — both in 24 innings — have done it quicker than Shreyas.

Quickest to reach 1000 ODI career runs for India

Inns

Mts

Batter

Achieved on

Runs

Ave

100s

50s

24

27

Virat Kohli

5 Jun 2010

1015

50.75

2

8

24

24

Shikhar Dhawan

30 Oct 2010

1000

45.45

4

4

25

27

Navjot Singh Sidhu

22 Oct 1989

1071

44.63

1

11

25

28

Shreyas Iyer

22 July 2022

1001

41.71

1

10

27

28

KL Rahul

17 Jan 2020

1016

44.17

3

6

Note: Dhawan is the quickest in terms of matches (24)

9 Avesh Khan’s bowling economy in the six overs he sent down during his ODI debut in the second match of the series in Port of Spain on 24 July 2022. His figures are now the worst in terms of economy rate by any Indian bowler delivering a minimum of 30 balls (5 overs) on his ODI debut.

Worst economy figures by Indian ODI debutants

Eco

Bowler

Overs

Mdns

Runs

Wkts

Opposition

Venue

Date

Bowling

Result

9.00

Avesh Khan

6

0

54

0

West Indies

Port of Spain

24 Jul 2022

1st

W

8.68

Shivam Dube

7.5

0

68

0

West Indies

Chennai

15 Dec 2019

2nd

L

8.05

Ashok Mankad

5.5

0

47

1

England

The Oval

15 Jul 1974

2nd

L

7.87

Abhimanyu Mithun

8

0

63

0

South Africa

Ahmedabad

27 Feb 2010

1st

L

7.66

Paras Mhambrey

9

0

69

2

England

The Oval

23 May 1996

1st

NR

Note: Avesh Khan’s current bowling coach, Mhambrey, is also in the above list!

64 Axar Patel’s unbeaten match-winning score in 35 balls in the second match of the series in Port of Spain on 24 July 2022. This is now the third quickest fifty-plus ODI score by an Indian in terms of batting strike-rate, while chasing a target.

Incidentally, only five other scores better Patel’s effort in a successful run chase for India in ODIs by lower-order batters from batting positions 7 and below. Patel’s unbeaten knock is now the second highest by a lower-order batter (7 and below) against the West Indies in a successful run chase in ODIs.

Fastest fifty-plus ODI knocks in run chases for India

S/R

Batter

Runs

Balls

Opposition

Venue

Date

Result

192.30

Virat Kohli

100*

52

Australia

Jaipur

16 Oct 2013

W

184.37

Virender Sehwag

59

32

Bangladesh

Mirpur

12 Jun 2008

W

182.85

Axar Patel

64*

35

West Indies

Port of Spain

24 Jul 2022

W

182.14

Sandeep Patil

51

28

Pakistan

Jaipur

2 Oct 1983

W

176.74

Hardik Pandya

76

43

Pakistan

The Oval

18 Jun 2017

L

Highest individual ODI scores by lower-order Indian batters (from 7 and below) in successful run chases 

Runs

Batter

Balls

S/R

Opposition

Venue

Date

87*

Mohd Kaif

75

116.00

England

Lord's

13 Jul 2002

72*

M. S. Dhoni

46

156.52

Pakistan

Lahore

13 Feb 2006

71*

Mohd Kaif

77

92.20

Pakistan

Lahore

21 Mar 2004

69*

Deepak Chahar

82

84.14

Sri Lanka

Colombo (RPS)

20 Jul 2021

67*

M. S. Dhoni

63

106.34

Zimbabwe

Harare

4 Sep 2005

64*

Axar Patel

35

182.85

West Indies

Port of Spain

24 Jul 2022

Note: ** All the above knocks came at number seven. Only Chahar did so at #8

** For the record, Patel, with five sixes in his above knock, now has the most sixes for an Indian at these batting positions in a successful run chase. Only M. S. Dhoni and Yusuf Pathan (on two occasions) managed three sixes!

Highest individual ODI scores by lower-order batters (from 7 and below) in successful run chases against the West Indies

Runs

Batter

For

Balls

S/R

Venue

Date

Batting#

68*

Chris Woakes

Eng

83

81.92

North Sound

5 Mar 2017

8

64*

Axar Patel

Ind

35

182.85

Port of Spain

24 Jul 2022

7

57*

Sanjay Bangar

Ind

41

139.02

Ahmedabad

15 Nov 2002

7

56

Saleem Yousuf

Pak

49

114.28

Lahore

16 Oct 1987

7

53*

Jeremy Coney

NZ

65

81.53

Christchurch

6 Feb 1980

7

53*

Daniel Vettori

NZ

56

94.64

Queenstown

22 Feb 2006

8

Note: Patel’s batting strike-rate of 182.85 is the third-highest by a lower-order batter in successful run chases after the 192.59 by Bangladeshi Mosaddek Hossain (52* in 27 balls) in Dublin on 17 May 2019 and 192.00 by England’s Moeen Ali (48* in 25 balls) at The Oval on 27 Sep 2017.

36 Shikhar Dhawan’s age — 36 years & 234 days — when he reached his fifty (58) against the West Indies in the third ODI match in Port of Spain on 27 July 2022. This makes him the oldest Indian captain to register an ODI fifty. Five days before this knock he had made 97 in the first match of the series at the same venue on 22 July 2022. This made him the oldest Indian captain to be dismissed in the nineties.

Oldest Indian captains to register a fifty in ODIs

Age

Captain

Runs

Against

Venue

Date

Result

36y-234d

Shikhar Dhawan

58

West Indies

Port of Spain

27 Jul 2022

W

36y-120d

Mohd Azharuddin

59

Pakistan

Manchester

8 Jun 1999

W

35y-225d

Sunil Gavaskar

54

Pakistan

Melbourne

20 Feb 1985

W

35y-108d

M. S. Dhoni

80

New Zealand

Mohali

23 Oct 2016

W

35y-73d

Rohit Sharma

76*

England

The Oval

12 Jul 2022

W

Note: only their latest score of 50+ score is listed above.

Oldest Indian captains to register a score in the 90s in ODIs

Age

Captain

Runs

Against

Venue

Date

Result

36y-229d

Shikhar Dhawan

97

West Indies

Port of Spain

22 Jul 2022

W

35y-271d

Mohd Azharuddin

94

Sri Lanka

Sharjah

6 Nov 1998

W

34y-225d

Rahul Dravid

92*

England

Bristol

24 Aug 2007

W

34y-99d

M. S. Dhoni

92*

South Africa

Indore

14 Oct 2015

W

9 The number of innings for Shreyas Iyer to reach 500 ODI runs against the West Indies. He achieved this in the third and final match of the series in Port of Spain on 27 July 2022. Only three others have done it quicker. However, Shreyas is the quickest among Indians. Shreyas also joins Misbah-ul-Haq to become the only two batters to hit seven fifties while crossing 500 runs against the West Indies. However, the Pakistani reached the landmark in his 13th innings, four more than Shreyas.

Quickest to reach 500 ODI runs against the West Indies

Inns

Mts

Batter

Achieved on

Runs

Ave.

100s

50s

6

6

Babar Azam

11 Apr 2017

514

102.80

4

0

8

8

Hashim Amla

16 Jan 2015

505

63.13

2

2

8

9

Joe Root

24 Sep 2017

500

71.43

2

3

9

10

Shreyas Iyer

27 July 2022

507

56.33

0

7

12 The number of consecutive bilateral series victories in ODI cricket for India against the West Indies since 2007. This is now a new head-to-head record for a team in this format. The last time the West Indies managed to win an ODI series against India was in May 2006 when the home side won the five-match series 4-1.

Most consecutive H2H ODI bilateral series victories

Series

Team

Against

Victory sequence (from-to)

Home victories

Away victories

12+

India

West Indies

Jan 2007 to July 2022

7

5

11+

Pakistan

Zimbabwe

Oct 1996 to Oct 2020

5

6

10+

Pakistan

West Indies

Sept 1999 to June 2022

3

7

9+

South Africa

Zimbabwe

Oct 1995-Oct 2018

5

4

9+

India

Sri Lanka

Feb 2007 to Jul 2021

4

5

+ winning sequence still in progress

Note: South Africa has won all the nine ODI series it played against Zimbabwe

5 The number of occasions India has managed to win all its games in an away bilateral ODI series of three or more matches. This, incidentally, was India’s first such series victory in the Caribbean.

India winning every match (of three or more matches) in an away ODI series

Series result

Losing home team

Period

Indian captain

5-0

Zimbabwe

July-Aug 2013

Virat Kohli

5-0

Sri Lanka

Aug-Sep 2017

Virat Kohli

3-0

Zimbabwe

July 2015

Ajinkya Rahane

3-0

Zimbabwe

June 2016

M. S. Dhoni

3-0

West Indies

July 2022

Shikhar Dhawan

All records are correct and updated until July 30 2022

