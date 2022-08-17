Statsman: Shreyas Iyer in elite list

25 The number of innings for Shreyas Iyer to reach 1000 ODI runs — in the opening match of the series in Port of Spain on July 22, 2022. Among Indians, only Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan — both in 24 innings — have done it quicker than Shreyas.
Quickest to reach 1000 ODI career runs for India
Note: Dhawan is the quickest in terms of matches (24)
9 Avesh Khan’s bowling economy in the six overs he sent down during his ODI debut in the second match of the series in Port of Spain on 24 July 2022. His figures are now the worst in terms of economy rate by any Indian bowler delivering a minimum of 30 balls (5 overs) on his ODI debut.
Worst economy figures by Indian ODI debutants
Note: Avesh Khan’s current bowling coach, Mhambrey, is also in the above list!
64 Axar Patel’s unbeaten match-winning score in 35 balls in the second match of the series in Port of Spain on 24 July 2022. This is now the third quickest fifty-plus ODI score by an Indian in terms of batting strike-rate, while chasing a target.
Incidentally, only five other scores better Patel’s effort in a successful run chase for India in ODIs by lower-order batters from batting positions 7 and below. Patel’s unbeaten knock is now the second highest by a lower-order batter (7 and below) against the West Indies in a successful run chase in ODIs.
Fastest fifty-plus ODI knocks in run chases for India
Highest individual ODI scores by lower-order Indian batters (from 7 and below) in successful run chases
Note: ** All the above knocks came at number seven. Only Chahar did so at #8
** For the record, Patel, with five sixes in his above knock, now has the most sixes for an Indian at these batting positions in a successful run chase. Only M. S. Dhoni and Yusuf Pathan (on two occasions) managed three sixes!
Highest individual ODI scores by lower-order batters (from 7 and below) in successful run chases against the West Indies
Note: Patel’s batting strike-rate of 182.85 is the third-highest by a lower-order batter in successful run chases after the 192.59 by Bangladeshi Mosaddek Hossain (52* in 27 balls) in Dublin on 17 May 2019 and 192.00 by England’s Moeen Ali (48* in 25 balls) at The Oval on 27 Sep 2017.
36 Shikhar Dhawan’s age — 36 years & 234 days — when he reached his fifty (58) against the West Indies in the third ODI match in Port of Spain on 27 July 2022. This makes him the oldest Indian captain to register an ODI fifty. Five days before this knock he had made 97 in the first match of the series at the same venue on 22 July 2022. This made him the oldest Indian captain to be dismissed in the nineties.
Oldest Indian captains to register a fifty in ODIs
Note: only their latest score of 50+ score is listed above.
Oldest Indian captains to register a score in the 90s in ODIs
9 The number of innings for Shreyas Iyer to reach 500 ODI runs against the West Indies. He achieved this in the third and final match of the series in Port of Spain on 27 July 2022. Only three others have done it quicker. However, Shreyas is the quickest among Indians. Shreyas also joins Misbah-ul-Haq to become the only two batters to hit seven fifties while crossing 500 runs against the West Indies. However, the Pakistani reached the landmark in his 13th innings, four more than Shreyas.
Quickest to reach 500 ODI runs against the West Indies
12 The number of consecutive bilateral series victories in ODI cricket for India against the West Indies since 2007. This is now a new head-to-head record for a team in this format. The last time the West Indies managed to win an ODI series against India was in May 2006 when the home side won the five-match series 4-1.
Most consecutive H2H ODI bilateral series victories
+ winning sequence still in progress
Note: South Africa has won all the nine ODI series it played against Zimbabwe
5 The number of occasions India has managed to win all its games in an away bilateral ODI series of three or more matches. This, incidentally, was India’s first such series victory in the Caribbean.
India winning every match (of three or more matches) in an away ODI series
All records are correct and updated until July 30 2022