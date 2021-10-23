Karnataka's Desinghu breaks 100m freestyle National record at junior National Aquatic Championships

Karnataka's Dinidhi Desinghu came up with her third record-breaking performance of the week, rewriting the girls' Group III 100m freestyle National record, on the final day of the sub-junior and junior National Aquatic Championships at the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre on Saturday.

Dinidhi's time of 1:01.52s was 0.25 seconds faster than Vedika Amin's mark from 2017 and helped win her fifth gold medal of the championship. The day's other National record was set by Nina Venkatesh in 50m freestyle for Group I girls, where she first erased, in the heats, Suvana Bhaskar's 29.35s from 2018, and then lowered it with a blistering 28.51-second dash in the final.

In boys' Group I, another home swimmer R. Sambhavv fell six-hundredth of a second short of breaking Virdhawal Khade's 2008 record in 100m freestyle, coming home in 51.39s.

Karnataka, unsurprisingly, was adjudged the team champion in both the boys' and girls' categories, across groups. But the girls' water polo team which had reached a final for the first time in more than a decade, lost to Kerala 7-9.

The results