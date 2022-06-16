FINA World Championships 2022: Five Olympic swimmers to watch out for

The world's best swimmers are ready to take the plunge at the FINA World Championships 2022. The 19th edition of the tournament is taking place in Budapest from the June 18- July 3, 2022, after the world body had to cancel the championships twice, in lieu of the Olympics and the pandemic.

The event is slated to be a star studded one, with a host of Olympians vying to outdo each other in the pool. Here are the Top 5 Olympians to watch out for:

Caeleb Dressel:

Dressel will be competing in all the 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle with the addition of the 50m butterfly. - Getty Images

Dressel is an American Olympic swimmer who had a terrific run at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games. He won gold in the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle and the 100m butterfly events. The 25-year-old holds the world record for the 100m fly and an American record for the 50m freestyle event. Dressel will be competing in all the above-mentioned events with the addition of the 50m butterfly.

Katie Ledecky:

The American will be gunning for gold in the 400m, 800m and 1500m in Budapest. - Getty Images

Katie Ledecky at 25, is the most decorated female swimmer of all time with 10 Olympic and 15 World Championship gold medals. The American will be gunning for gold in the 400m, 800m and 1500m in Budapest. She’ll also be looking at regaining her 400m freestyle world record which she lost to Ariarne Titmus earlier this year. However, with Titmus not participating in the championships the field is clear for Ledecky once again.

Kristof Milak:

While the 200m butterfly is Milak's bounty event, he’s just as lethal in the 100m fly. - Getty Images

The Hungarian swimmer will be looking to smash world records in front of his home crowd this month. He currently holds the world and the Olympic record for his pet event the 200m fly. He broke Michael Phelps' world record at the 2019 FINA world championships clocking 1:50.73. While the 200m fly is his bounty event he’s just as lethal in the 100m fly, giving Caeleb Dressel a run for his money at Tokyo 2020, finishing a close second.

Kaylee McKeown:

Kaylee McKeown is a triple Olympic gold medallist from Australia. - Getty Images

Kaylee McKeown is a triple Olympic gold medallist from Australia. Her winning performances came in the 100m, 200m backstroke as well as the 4x100 meter medley events at the Tokay 2020 games.

McKeown, has an Olympic record at the 100-meter backstroke clocking 57.47 seconds. However, this star will face a tough field at the Budapest championships as she swims against Regan Smith and Kylie Masse, the only other women to have breached the 58 second barrier.

Sarah Sjostrom:

Sarah Sjostrom holds multiple world records in the 50 and 100-meter freestyle and butterfly events. - Getty Images

This six-feet Swedish swimmer stands tall over her competition in more ways than one. She is a force to reckon with in the butterfly events. She holds multiple world records in the 50 and 100-meter freestyle and butterfly events. She also swims both the short-course and the long-course events in both categories unleashing outstanding performances in both. Apart from this, Sjostrom became the first female Swedish Olympic gold medallist at Rio 2016 .

Compiled by Divyakriti Singh