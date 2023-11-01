MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Los Angeles to host 2026 Pan Pacific swimming championships ahead of 2028 Olympics

The 2026 Pan Pacific Championships will be moved from Canada to Los Angeles, giving the city a chance to host a major international swimming meet ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Published : Nov 01, 2023 08:23 IST , LOS ANGELES - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: An LA2028 sign is seen at the Los Angeles Coliseum to celebrate Los Angeles being awarded the 2028 Olympic Games.
FILE PHOTO: An LA2028 sign is seen at the Los Angeles Coliseum to celebrate Los Angeles being awarded the 2028 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: An LA2028 sign is seen at the Los Angeles Coliseum to celebrate Los Angeles being awarded the 2028 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The 2026 Pan Pacific Championships will be moved from Canada to Los Angeles, giving the city a chance to host a major international swimming meet ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics.

The agreement between the charter nations of Australia, Canada, Japan and the U.S. was announced on Tuesday. The Pan Pacs are held every four years, rotating between the four countries.

Canada had been set to host in 2022, but the meet was postponed to 2026 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will look to host a future edition, having previously hosted in 2006 at Victoria, British Columbia.

ALSO READ
National Games 2023: Tejaswin breaks Games record in decathlon; Ancy Sojan, Jyothi Yarraji bag gold

“The Pan Pacific Championships are always important for our team, and are going to be even more so given the uncertainty around the 2026 Commonwealth Games,” Swimming Canada High Performance Director John Atkinson said in a statement.

The Commonwealth Games are currently without a host nation after Australia withdrew, citing cost overruns.

The venue and dates for the Pan Pacs will be announced later.

Related Topics

pan pacific championships /

Los Angeles Olympics 2028

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Los Angeles to host 2026 Pan Pacific swimming championships ahead of 2028 Olympics
    AP
  2. Women’s Nations League 2023: Spain thrashes Swiss 7-1; England loses 3-2 to Belgium
    AFP
  3. WTA Finals 2023: Pegula upsets top seed Sabalenka
    Reuters
  4. Paris Masters 2023: Alcaraz loses to qualifier Safiullin on return from injury
    AP
  5. New Zealand vs South Africa Live Streaming Info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch NZ vs SA match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Swimming

  1. Los Angeles to host 2026 Pan Pacific swimming championships ahead of 2028 Olympics
    AP
  2. McKeown lowers own mark for second World Record in two days
    Reuters
  3. McKeown becomes first woman to hold every backstroke World Record
    AFP
  4. Kenya says World Aquatics has lifted swimming ban 
    AFP
  5. Asian Games 2023, swimming preview: Full squad, schedule, list of competitions
    Netra V
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Los Angeles to host 2026 Pan Pacific swimming championships ahead of 2028 Olympics
    AP
  2. Women’s Nations League 2023: Spain thrashes Swiss 7-1; England loses 3-2 to Belgium
    AFP
  3. WTA Finals 2023: Pegula upsets top seed Sabalenka
    Reuters
  4. Paris Masters 2023: Alcaraz loses to qualifier Safiullin on return from injury
    AP
  5. New Zealand vs South Africa Live Streaming Info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch NZ vs SA match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment