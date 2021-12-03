Home Swimming National Masters swimming: Delhi tops championship with 84 gold medals The women’s team of Delhi accounted for 54 gold, 22 silver and 16 bronze, in the meet meant for swimmers over the age of 25 years. Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 03 December, 2021 21:04 IST Host Karnataka came second with 64 gold, 76 silver and 66 bronze medals in the national masters swimming championship. - The Hindu Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 03 December, 2021 21:04 IST Tarun Tokas, Saroj Sharma and Madhulika Bhatia won six gold medals each as Delhi topped the National Masters swimming championship recently in Mangalore with 84 gold, 52 silver and 42 bronze medals.The women’s team of Delhi accounted for 54 gold, 22 silver and 16 bronze, in the meet meant for swimmers over the age of 25 years.READ: Hero World Challenge Golf: Berger shares lead with Ancer and McIlroy Host Karnataka came second with 64 gold, 76 silver and 66 bronze medals. Maharashtra followed with 38 gold, 27 silver and 27 bronze, while Kerala had 29 gold, 14 silver and 18 bronze. Read more stories on Swimming. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :