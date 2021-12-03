National Masters swimming: Delhi tops championship with 84 gold medals

Tarun Tokas, Saroj Sharma and Madhulika Bhatia won six gold medals each as Delhi topped the National Masters swimming championship recently in Mangalore with 84 gold, 52 silver and 42 bronze medals.



The women’s team of Delhi accounted for 54 gold, 22 silver and 16 bronze, in the meet meant for swimmers over the age of 25 years.

Host Karnataka came second with 64 gold, 76 silver and 66 bronze medals. Maharashtra followed with 38 gold, 27 silver and 27 bronze, while Kerala had 29 gold, 14 silver and 18 bronze.