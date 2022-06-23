Home Swimming FINA World Championships: Ryan Murphy wins 200m backstroke gold USA's Ryan Murphy's reaction time of 0.51 proved to be better of the lot as he won his second medal and first gold at this World Championship in the 200m backstroke. Team Sportstar 23 June, 2022 22:47 IST Ryan Murphy won the 200m backstroke gold at the FINA World Championships in Budapest on Thursday. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 23 June, 2022 22:47 IST USA's Ryan Murphy's reaction time of 0.51 proved to be better of the lot as he won his second medal and first gold at this World Championship in the 200m backstroke.Murphy clocked a timing 1:54.52 mins. Briton Luke Greenback and Shaine Caas of USA won silver and bronze respectively.Zac Stubblety-Cook of Australia won 200m breaststroke clocking 2:07.07 mins. This is his second medal and first gold at the Worlds this year. Yu Hanaguruma of Japan bagged silver, while Eri Persson of Sweden clinched bronze.READ: FINA World Championships: Mollie O'Callaghan wins women's 100m freestyle MORE TO FOLLOW Read more stories on Swimming. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :