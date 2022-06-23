FINA World Championships: Ryan Murphy wins 200m backstroke gold

USA's Ryan Murphy's reaction time of 0.51 proved to be better of the lot as he won his second medal and first gold at this World Championship in the 200m backstroke.

Murphy clocked a timing 1:54.52 mins. Briton Luke Greenback and Shaine Caas of USA won silver and bronze respectively.

Zac Stubblety-Cook of Australia won 200m breaststroke clocking 2:07.07 mins. This is his second medal and first gold at the Worlds this year. Yu Hanaguruma of Japan bagged silver, while Eri Persson of Sweden clinched bronze.

READ: FINA World Championships: Mollie O'Callaghan wins women's 100m freestyle

MORE TO FOLLOW