Sajan Prakash first-ever Indian swimmer to make 'A' cut for Olympics Sajan Prakash on Saturday made the cut for the Tokyo Olympics at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome. He clocked 1:56.38 in the 200m butterfly event. The qualifying standard was 1:56.48. Team Sportstar 26 June, 2021 20:27 IST Sajan Prakash on Saturday made the cut for the Tokyo Olympics. - Manob Chowdhury Team Sportstar 26 June, 2021 20:27 IST Sajan Prakash on Saturday made the cut for the Tokyo Olympics at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome. He became the first Indian swimmer ever to make the 'A' qualifying mark for the Olympics. He clocked 1:56.38 in the 200m butterfly event. The qualifying standard was 1:56.48.Last week, Sajan won the 200m butterfly race at the Belgrade Trophy swimming championships. He clocked in 1:56.96s, a new national record timing, breaking his previous mark of 1:57.73s set in 2018. But it was still nearly half a second short of the Tokyo A-mark (1:56.48s). Srihari falls narrowly short of making A 'cut' for Tokyo Olympics On Friday, Srihari Nataraj came agonisingly close to securing the A-mark Olympic Qualification Time in a 100m backstroke event but fell 0.05 seconds short.