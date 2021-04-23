Home Swimming Barcelona to host artistic swimming qualifier The June 10-13 tournament will be the final qualifier before the delayed 2020 Olympics start on July 23. Reuters 23 April, 2021 17:07 IST Lukas Martens and Florian Wellbrock in action during the men's 1500m freestyle at the DSV Olympic Qualification in Berlin last week. - REUTERS Reuters 23 April, 2021 17:07 IST Barcelona will host an Olympic artistic swimming qualifier in June after it could not be held in Tokyo, world body FINA said on Friday.The June 10-13 tournament will be the final qualifier before the delayed 2020 Olympics start on July 23, with three of the 10 participating teams and seven of 22 duets still to secure their places.The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted preparations for the start of the Summer Games.An operational artistic swimming test event will be held in Tokyo in July. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.