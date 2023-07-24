MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Swimming World Championships: China’s Zhang wins women’s 100m butterfly title

Zhang won China’s second gold of the championships, hot on the heels of Qin Haiyang who claimed the men’s 100m breaststroke title in the first race of the evening.

Published : Jul 24, 2023 17:24 IST , Fukuoka, Japan - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Zhang Yufei of China celebrates after her win in the the women’s 100m butterfly final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.
Zhang Yufei of China celebrates after her win in the the women’s 100m butterfly final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Zhang Yufei of China celebrates after her win in the the women’s 100m butterfly final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. | Photo Credit: AP

China’s Zhang Yufei won the women’s 100m butterfly at the swimming world championships in Japan on Monday.

Zhang finished in 56.12sec, ahead of Canadian Olympic champion Maggie MacNeil on 56.45 and American Torri Huske on 56.61.

“This is my first gold medal at the world championship,” the 25-year-old said.

“This is my happy time. I feel wonderful and amazing.”

Zhang won China’s second gold of the championships, hot on the heels of Qin Haiyang who claimed the men’s 100m breaststroke title in the first race of the evening.

ALSO READ: Short edges Olympic champion Hafnaoui to claim 400m freestyle world title

China only won one individual swimming gold at last year’s world championships in Budapest.

MacNeil said she was “more happy with the placing than I am about the time”.

“Obviously I would hope to be faster but that’s something to work towards for next year,” she said.

“It’s always good getting back on the international stage and racing.”

Australia’s Emma McKeon finished the race in fourth with a time of 56.88.

Related stories

Related Topics

Swimming World Championship /

Yufei Zhang

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Swimming World Championships: China’s Zhang wins women’s 100m butterfly title
    AFP
  2. Ashes 2023, 5th Test: England, trailing 1-2, names unchanged 14-member squad for The Oval
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A: Sassuolo refuse to sell defender Rogerio to Spartak Moscow for ‘ethical reasons’
    Reuters
  4. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 1: South sets 304-run target vs North with Jagadeesan fifty; East, West win
    Team Sportstar
  5. The Popp Star of FIFA Women’s World Cup: Germany mauls Morocco with brace from captain
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Swimming

  1. Swimming World Championships: China’s Zhang wins women’s 100m butterfly title
    AFP
  2. Srihari fails to qualify for 100m backstroke semifinals at World Championships
    PTI
  3. Leon Marchand breaks Michael Phelps’ world record at Swimming Championships
    PTI
  4. Titmus wins women’s 400m freestyle gold, creates world record at Swimming Championships
    AFP
  5. Swimming World Championships: Top swimmers missing worlds as they deal with mental, physical issues
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Swimming World Championships: China’s Zhang wins women’s 100m butterfly title
    AFP
  2. Ashes 2023, 5th Test: England, trailing 1-2, names unchanged 14-member squad for The Oval
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A: Sassuolo refuse to sell defender Rogerio to Spartak Moscow for ‘ethical reasons’
    Reuters
  4. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 1: South sets 304-run target vs North with Jagadeesan fifty; East, West win
    Team Sportstar
  5. The Popp Star of FIFA Women’s World Cup: Germany mauls Morocco with brace from captain
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment