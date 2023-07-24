Swimming World Championships: China’s Zhang wins women’s 100m butterfly title

China’s Zhang Yufei won the women’s 100m butterfly at the swimming world championships in Japan on Monday.

Zhang finished in 56.12sec, ahead of Canadian Olympic champion Maggie MacNeil on 56.45 and American Torri Huske on 56.61.

“This is my first gold medal at the world championship,” the 25-year-old said.

“This is my happy time. I feel wonderful and amazing.”

Zhang won China’s second gold of the championships, hot on the heels of Qin Haiyang who claimed the men’s 100m breaststroke title in the first race of the evening.

China only won one individual swimming gold at last year’s world championships in Budapest.

MacNeil said she was “more happy with the placing than I am about the time”.

“Obviously I would hope to be faster but that’s something to work towards for next year,” she said.

“It’s always good getting back on the international stage and racing.”

Australia’s Emma McKeon finished the race in fourth with a time of 56.88.