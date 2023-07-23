Leon Marchand breaks Michael Phelps’ world record at Swimming Championships

Leon Marchand has broken Michael Phelps’ world record in the men’s 400-metre individual medley in a time of four minutes, 2.50 seconds. Phelps set the old record of 4:03.84 at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Marchand, the 22-year-old French swimmer, set the record on Sunday on the first day of eight in the pool at the World Swimming Championships. It was the last held individual record for Phelps, who retired after the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Marchand swims at Arizona State and is coached by Bob Bowman, the coach of the American team at the world championships.

He is a potential hometown superstar going into next year’s Paris Olympics. He will also be the favourite in the 200m individual medley.