Leon Marchand breaks Michael Phelps’ world record at Swimming Championships

Marchand, the 22-year-old French swimmer, set the record on Sunday on the first day of eight in the pool at the World Swimming Championships.

Published : Jul 23, 2023 19:34 IST , Fukuoka (Japan) - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Leon Marchand celebrates with former U.S. swimmer Michael Phelps after breaking the latter’s record in the men’s 400m medley swimming event at the World Swimming Championships. 
Leon Marchand celebrates with former U.S. swimmer Michael Phelps after breaking the latter’s record in the men’s 400m medley swimming event at the World Swimming Championships.  | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Leon Marchand celebrates with former U.S. swimmer Michael Phelps after breaking the latter’s record in the men’s 400m medley swimming event at the World Swimming Championships.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Leon Marchand has broken Michael Phelps’ world record in the men’s 400-metre individual medley in a time of four minutes, 2.50 seconds. Phelps set the old record of 4:03.84 at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Titmus wins women’s 400m freestyle gold, creates world record at Swimming Championships

Marchand, the 22-year-old French swimmer, set the record on Sunday on the first day of eight in the pool at the World Swimming Championships. It was the last held individual record for Phelps, who retired after the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Marchand swims at Arizona State and is coached by Bob Bowman, the coach of the American team at the world championships.

He is a potential hometown superstar going into next year’s Paris Olympics. He will also be the favourite in the 200m individual medley.

