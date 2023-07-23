MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

_DSC9226.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Titmus wins women’s 400m freestyle gold, creates world record at Swimming Championships

Titmus came home in 3 min, 55.38 sec, finishing ahead of American Katie Ledecky on 3:58.73 and New Zealand’s Erika Fairweather on 3:59.59.

Published : Jul 23, 2023 17:43 IST , Fukuoka, Japan - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Ariarne Titmus of Australia celebrates after creating a world record during the Women’s 400m Freestyle finals at the World Swimming Championships.
Ariarne Titmus of Australia celebrates after creating a world record during the Women’s 400m Freestyle finals at the World Swimming Championships. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Ariarne Titmus of Australia celebrates after creating a world record during the Women’s 400m Freestyle finals at the World Swimming Championships. | Photo Credit: AP

Ariarne Titmus reclaimed her 400m freestyle world record and took gold after a dominant win over rivals Katie Ledecky and Summer McIntosh at the world championships on Sunday.

Titmus came home in 3 min, 55.38 sec to take back the record that McIntosh had wrested from her in March this year.

Ledecky finished the race second in 3:58.73 but McIntosh could only place fourth, with New Zealand’s Erika Fairweather taking third in 3:59.59.

Swimming World Championships: Top swimmers missing worlds as they deal with mental, physical issues

The race was one of the most hotly anticipated of the world championships on the opening night in the southern Japanese city of Fukuoka.

It pitted Olympic champion Titmus against world record-holder McIntosh and defending world champion Ledecky. But Titmus led the race from start to finish, breaking McIntosh’s previous benchmark of 3:56.08.

Titmus had added a little spice to the build-up by questioning McIntosh’s ability to handle the pressure of the big occasion.

Canadian teen McIntosh feeling no pressure ahead of swimming worlds

Ledecky had laid down a marker earlier in the day, finishing fastest in the morning heats ahead of Titmus and McIntosh. Ledecky was aiming to add to her 19 world titles, already a record for a woman.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ariarne Titmus /

Katie Ledecky /

Summer McIntosh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Titmus wins women’s 400m freestyle gold, creates world record at Swimming Championships
    AFP
  2. India A vs Pakistan A Live Score Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final: Pakistan A ends 352/8 after 50 overs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Short edges Olympic champion Hafnaoui to claim 400m freestyle world title
    AFP
  4. ENG vs AUS, 4th Test Live Score, Day 5 Updates: Rain returns, casts doubts on planned resumption
    Team Sportstar
  5. Telles reunites with Ronaldo as he leaves Man United to joins Al-Nassr
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
Team India will traverse 8400 kms over 35 days during the group phase of the 2023 ODI World Cup, venturing into nine cities.

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Swimming

  1. Titmus wins women’s 400m freestyle gold, creates world record at Swimming Championships
    AFP
  2. Swimming World Championships: Top swimmers missing worlds as they deal with mental, physical issues
    AP
  3. World Aquatics Championships: Ledecky faces youth test in Japan
    AP
  4. Swimming World Championship 2023: Top three battles to watch out
    AFP
  5. Canadian teen McIntosh feeling no pressure ahead of swimming worlds
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Titmus wins women’s 400m freestyle gold, creates world record at Swimming Championships
    AFP
  2. India A vs Pakistan A Live Score Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final: Pakistan A ends 352/8 after 50 overs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Short edges Olympic champion Hafnaoui to claim 400m freestyle world title
    AFP
  4. ENG vs AUS, 4th Test Live Score, Day 5 Updates: Rain returns, casts doubts on planned resumption
    Team Sportstar
  5. Telles reunites with Ronaldo as he leaves Man United to joins Al-Nassr
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment