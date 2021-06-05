Virendra Nanavati elected as FINA Bureau member

India's Virendra Nanavati was on Saturday elected as a member of International Swimming Federation (FINA) Bureau at the world body's General Congress held in Doha in Qatar.

Nanavati, who is currently a vice-president of Indian Olympic Association and executive director of Swimming Federation of India (SFI), is the first Indian to be elected as a Bureau member of the FINA. He was elected for the term of 2021-2025.

He is also a former general secretary of SFI.

"Nanavati has been elected to the world body of aquatic sports FINA as member FINA BUREAU (World at Large) on 5th June 2021 at FINA General Congress held at Doha (Qatar)," the SFI said in a release.

"Nanavati work tirelessly for the furtherance of aquatic sport in India over the last four decades and 25 years at Asian Federation level. He has been a leader with great vision with excellent administrative skill and strong work ethic."

Nanavati is also a vice chairman of FINA Technical Swimming Committee. He is also the senior vice president of Asia Swimming Federation.