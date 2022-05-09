Commonwealth Games 2022: Manika, Sharath among 16 probables for Indian table tennis team

The selection Committee formed by Committee of Administrators (CoA) has picked the Indian table tennis team probables for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The release from CoA said: “A national training camp will be held from May 23 to 30 at the Padukone Dravid Centre for sports Excellence in Bengaluru. The panel of National selectors will announce the National team for CWG after the camp.”

