More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis Commonwealth Games 2022: Manika, Sharath among 16 probables for Indian table tennis team The selection Committee formed by Committee of Administrators (CoA) has picked the Indian table tennis team probables for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Team Sportstar CHENNAI 09 May, 2022 18:03 IST Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal in action in the last edition of the Commonwealth Games in Australia in 2018. - PTI The selection Committee formed by Committee of Administrators (CoA) has picked the Indian table tennis team probables for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.The release from CoA said: "A national training camp will be held from May 23 to 30 at the Padukone Dravid Centre for sports Excellence in Bengaluru. The panel of National selectors will announce the National team for CWG after the camp."ALSO READ | Sathiyan to train with Simon Alexander Berglund Team India probables:Men: Sharath Kamal, G. Sathiyan, Manush Shah, S. F. R. Snehit, Manav Thakkar, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty, Anirban Ghosh.Women: Manika Batra, Archana Kamath, Akula Sreeja, Reeth Rishya, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee, Diya Chitale, Swastika Ghosh. Read more stories on Table Tennis.