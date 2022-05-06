Sathiyan to train with Simon Alexander Berglund

India’s top-ranked International paddler G. Sathiyan will train with Sweden’s Simon Alexander Berglund from May 6 to 27 at the Raman High Performance TT Centre to prepare for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games in July.

Sathiyan will spar with the 25-year-old left-handed paddler, who has played for the Swedish junior team and is currently plying his trade in the German Bundesliga.

“We have a good group of players including former National champion A. Amalraj, Anirban Ghosh and a few young players to practice under the guidance of my coach Raman sir,” said Sathiyan, while thanking TOPS and GoSports for the financial support.

Sathiyan said he is planning to go to Dusseldorf next month to train and then to Zagreb (Croatia) for a WTT Contender tournament from June 13 to 19.