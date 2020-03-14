Coronavirus: ITTF postpones World Team TT championship

Following news last Friday of the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Busan, Korea Republic, an emergency contingency meeting was held between the ITTF Senior Management, the Korea Table Tennis Association (KTTA) and representatives of the city of Busan to discuss the status of the Hana Bank 2020 World Team Table Tennis Championships.

Following the meeting, the following decisions were subsequently confirmed and approved by the ITTF Executive Committee and all stakeholders in Busan:

To postpone the event, originally planned for 22-29 March 2020 To provisionally reserve the dates of 21-28 June 2020 and to monitor the situation in the coming weeks.

Given the uncertainty and changing situation in Korea Republic amidst the outbreak of COVID-19 across the nation, the decision was made with the health and safety of players, officials and fans as the top priority.

In light of the postponement of the World Team Table Tennis Championships, the ITTF is currently working with the local organising committee of the World Tour Australian and Korean Opens to find suitable dates for those events, which had been scheduled to take place during the same period.