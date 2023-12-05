MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Cyclone Michaung: 200 young paddlers stranded in Vijayawada

Cyclone Michaung made landfall in Bapatla, a coastal district of Andhra Pradesh, bringing heavy rainfall in Vijayawada, about 80 kilometres away, where the National Ranking TT tournament concluded on Monday.

Published : Dec 05, 2023 18:14 IST , KOLKATA - 3 MINS READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: High tides with strong gales were seen gushing out from the sea due to Cyclone Michaung at the Suryalanka beach in Bapatla district.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: High tides with strong gales were seen gushing out from the sea due to Cyclone Michaung at the Suryalanka beach in Bapatla district. | Photo Credit: KVS Giri/The Hindu
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: High tides with strong gales were seen gushing out from the sea due to Cyclone Michaung at the Suryalanka beach in Bapatla district. | Photo Credit: KVS Giri/The Hindu

Securing her maiden Under-11 National Ranking title in Vijayawada brought joy and pain in equal measure for young Bengal paddler Sreosree Chakraborty, who is now stuck along with 300 others because of Cyclone Michaung, which has wreaked havoc on India’s east coast.

Cyclone Michaung made landfall in Bapatla, a coastal district of Andhra Pradesh, bringing heavy rainfall in Vijayawada, about 80 kilometres away, where the National Ranking TT tournament concluded on Monday.

A Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) official told PTI on Tuesday that there are about 200 players in the age group of U-11 to U-19 stuck along with their family members.

The Vijayawada National Ranking event was the penultimate round of the five zonal tournaments, which will conclude with the Panchkula leg scheduled from December 8.

The players are sweating over whether they would be able to reach Panchkula (Haryana) in time for the competition, given the prevailing situation.

“We are booked on the Tamil Nadu Express to New Delhi from where we will go to Panchkula,” Sreosree’s father Mrinmoy Chakraborty told PTI from Vijayawada.

“As of now, there’s no update from the Railways. The scheduled time (of departure) here is 4 AM but we doubt the train will start from Chennai tonight,” he said.

The paddlers have no option but to wait and watch. Valuable ranking points are at stake in the final leg, which will help them qualify for the all-important National Championships.

“There is waterlogging everywhere and it’s been raining incessantly for two-and-a-half days now. It’s very difficult to move out. Flights too stand cancelled. Moreover, it’s difficult to afford flight tickets,” Mrinmoy added.

Their only solace is that they have not been cut off from the outside world as the internet is working smoothly.

“We are able to communicate with others. A few shops were open in the morning and we are managing by eating bread and fruits,” he said.

The organisers of the UTT National Ranking Championships (South Zone) had to finish the tournament a day early because of the cyclone.

There were non-stop matches and the prize distribution ceremony got over around 2 AM on Monday.

“Our flights are cancelled. We have to wait till tomorrow and hope the situation improves,” junior India coach Abhijit Roychowdhury said.

There were some, like player-turned-coach Poulami Ghatak, who managed to leave early in the morning.

“Fortunately, we got hold of my friend’s car and we left early in the morning for Hyderabad. There was severe waterlogging and we were fortunate to come out and reach in the afternoon,” Poulami, the seven-time national champion, said.

Poulami was there with her academy’s trainees.

“I just pray that everyone manages to come out of the place and reach Panchkula in time.”

TTFI is monitoring the situation and the competition department will take a call on whether to postpone the Panchkula tournament after consulting the event organisers, said an official.

Related Topics

Table Tennis Federation of India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, December 5: Vivaan win’s men’s trap in National selection trials; Sonal into AITA Women’s quarters
    Team Sportstar
  2. Cyclone Michaung: 200 young paddlers stranded in Vijayawada
    PTI
  3. Formula One: Shanghai and Miami to host F1 sprints for first time in 2024
    Reuters
  4. Junior World Boxing Championships: Payal, Nisha, Akansha strike gold as India ends campaign with 17 medals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wrestling Federation of India election date to be announced after December 8
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Table Tennis

  1. Cyclone Michaung: 200 young paddlers stranded in Vijayawada
    PTI
  2. Manav Thakkar, Sreeja Akula win singles titles at UTT National-ranking table tennis championships
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Manav Thakkar lifts UTT National Ranking trophy after winning seven-game thriller against veteran Sharath Kamal
    PTI
  4. Sutirtha-Ayhika, with identical surnames, similar backstories, put Naihati on TT’s world map
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. Sutirtha and Ayhika, the Mukherjees from Naihati, who tamed the Chinese at their game in their den
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, December 5: Vivaan win’s men’s trap in National selection trials; Sonal into AITA Women’s quarters
    Team Sportstar
  2. Cyclone Michaung: 200 young paddlers stranded in Vijayawada
    PTI
  3. Formula One: Shanghai and Miami to host F1 sprints for first time in 2024
    Reuters
  4. Junior World Boxing Championships: Payal, Nisha, Akansha strike gold as India ends campaign with 17 medals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wrestling Federation of India election date to be announced after December 8
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment