LIVE Table Tennis Men's World Cup: G. Sathiyan vs Simon Gauzy

Good morning and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the 2019 ITTF Men's World Cup taking place in Chengdu, China. I am Shivansh Gupta and I will be keeping you company.

First up: G. Sathiyan vs Simon Gauzy

G. Sathiyan is making his World Cup debut today. He is 17th seed in the tournament and world no. 30. He will face 12th seed and world no. 22, Simon Gauzy of France.

While we wait for the matches to begin, you can go through the preview below:

PREVIEW (By yours truly)

G. Sathiyan, India's highest ranked player, is all set to make his debut appearance at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Men’s World Cup when he will take on France's Simon Gauzy in the first match of the 2019 edition.

The world No. 30 finished sixth at the Asian Cup in Yokohama, Japan, in April to qualify for the World Cup for the first time, and the Chennai lad practised with a separate sparring partner, Shen Yaohuan from China, to focus on his individual training.

“If he [coach S. Raman] can see my game and give corrections, it is great. Having a sparring partner, you can play all the two hours for yourself. That is something of a big boon,” the 25-year-old said. “Shen is better than the ones we had when we went to China.”

Later on Friday, Sathiyan will take on Jonathan Groth of Sweden in his second Group D match of the preliminary round.

The 40th edition of the World Cup, which begins on Friday at the Olympic Square, Sichuan Provincial Gymnasium, Chengdu, will feature 20 paddlers, including wild card entries and alternates. The finals will be held on Sunday.

Asian paddlers have been the most dominant force in the tournament winning 24 titles combined.

The top contenders

Fan Zhendong: The defending champion starts as one of the favourites. The world No. 1 is a two-time World Cup champion, with his maiden crown arriving in Saarbrücken, Germany, in 2016. The Chinese paddler is coming off the back of back-to-back tournament wins at the Austrian Open and the German Open, and the 22-year-old has a chance to become only the third player to win consecutive World Cups after Ma Lin (2003-04) and Wang Hao (2007-08).

You can watch the matches on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD

You can watch the live streaming on: Hotstar and on the official ITTF website at https://tv.ittf.com/