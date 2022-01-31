Manika Batra breaks into top 50 of world rankings

Manika Batra has jumped six places to enter the top 50 of the women's singles world rankings for the first time.

Batra has reached a career-high 50th in the latest ITTF rankings.

In the men's singles rankings, G Sathiyan has moved up places to reach 33rd position while Sharath Kamal has slipped two places to be 34th.

Batra and Sathiyan have also moved up to 11th in the mixed doubles rankings. Batra and Archana Kamath have moved up four places to sixth in the women's doubles rankings.