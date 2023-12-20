TTFI bends over backwards to accept Manika Batra’s last-minute entry, gives her top billing

“Ïndian table tennis needs more Manika Batras.” This statement from a long-time official of Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) could make one assume that this veteran was referring to Manika’s talent and persona that make her stand out in the crowd.

But the reality couldn’t be farther from the truth.

He was referring to the fear instilled by Manika in the minds and hearts of the TTFI office-bearers, infamous for their unapologetically high-handed ways over the past decades.

The trigger for this reference was the manner in which Manika’s last-minute entry into the National Table Tennis Championship was accepted by the meek and submissive TTFI’s Technical Committee on Tuesday morning.

As the first step, the TTFI safely ignored Rule 17 that read, “The closing date for receipt of entries online is 30th November, 2023. Alterations/Deletions to the entries will be allowed till 2nd December, 2023. However, no addition in entries will be accepted after the deadline 2nd December, 2023 (except for withdrawals due to illness/injury).”

Further, an already-published draw and seedings were tweaked to accommodate Manika even after the commencement of the competition. With this, an avoidable precedent was established.

The chronology preceding the acceptance of Manika’s entry shows the TTFI in poor light.

On Tuesday morning, Manika called up the Competition Manager, Mr. N. Ganeshan, and enquired whether Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) sent her entry. Not surprisingly, soon after responding in the negative to Manika’s query, Mr. Ganeshan received her entry from the PSPB in an email.

On Wednesday, the PSPB confirmed to Sportstar that Manika’s entry was sent to the TTFI shortly after receiving it from the player. The rest of the entries of the PSPB players were sent earlier.

Well aware of the clout Manika enjoys among those who run Indian sports, especially after she brought down the previous dispensation of the TTFI, Mr. Ganeshan took no chance. He followed the directions from TTFI secretary-general Kamlesh Mehta and made Manika the No. 1 seed for being the top-ranked Indian woman in the world.

This special treatment to Manika spread like wildfire among the players, coaches and parents. Some underlined the fact that the TTFI favoured Manika by going against the rules. Some others were happy to see Manika once again leaving the TTFI helplessly red-faced.

Clearly, a section of the country’s table tennis fraternity strongly feels that more Manikas were needed to keep the TTFI officials humbled.