TTFI forms five-member committee to look into Manika Batra's allegations

Table Tennis Federation of India has formed a five-member committee to examine the allegations made by India's top woman paddler Manika Batra against the Indian team's head coach Soumyadeep Roy in her reply to the show-cause notice by TTFI. "The committee has been given six weeks to submit its report," said Arun Kumar Banerjee, TTFI secretary, to Sportstar on Saturday, after the EC meeting.

TTFI calls executive committee meeting to discuss Manika's fixing allegations against national coach

Manika Batra rubbishes TTFI's claim that she did not report Roy's alleged fixing offer in March

The committee includes Chiranjib Choudhuri, who will be the Chairman and Arun Kumar Banerjee, the convenor. The other members are Yashpal Rana, Parth Goswami and Jinendra Jain.

Banerjee said the squad for the Asian Championships in Doha (from September 28 to October 5) would be announced on September 15.