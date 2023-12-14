National ranking table tennis tournament: Harmeet, Archana clinch singles titles

Less than three weeks after winning the titles at Vadodara and two days before the commencement of the National championship, Harmeet Desai and Archana Kamath added a second one for the season in the National ranking table tennis tournament here on Thursday.

Desai overcame a spell of complacency that saw Manush Shah save six set-points in the opener after trailing 5-10 in the first set before regaining control for a 13-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-6 victory.

Desai, who dropped just one set – to his quarterfinal rival Sudhanshu Grover – during the day, was not required to play his best to maintain his unbeaten run against Manush, his teammate from Gujarat. The left-handed Manush, brilliant in flashes, committed far too many mistakes to pose any threat to Desai.

Top-seed Archana was always in control against second-seeded Ayhika Mukherjee, one among those recommended for the Arjuna Award on Wednesday. Archana raced away with the first three sets, rushed a bit to drop the fourth but stayed clear of danger in the fifth to win 11-8, 11-6, 11-8, 7-11, 11-8.

Earlier, in the under-19 section saw the top seeds finish second-best.

Seventh-seeded Jash Modi bounced back brilliantly from losing the first two sets to nail top seed Ankur Bhattacharya. The resurgent Modi looked firmly on course to victory, leading 7-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-8 and 5-0 in the sixth set, when Ankur conceded the tie.

Pritha Vartikar, seeded second, broke the heart of local favourite Suhana Saini by completing a 11-8, 11-13, 12-10, 6-11, 11-9, 11-5 triumph.