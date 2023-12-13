Jyothi Surekha not recommended for Khel Ratna Award leaves father, Surendra, “disappointed”

It is disgusting to see that Jyothi Surekha’s name doesn’t figure in the list of athletes recommended for the Maj. Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award by the Union Sports Ministry, said the ace woman archer’s father-cum-mentor V. Surendra in a statement on Wednesday.

“It is disappointing that Surekha who has the rare distinction of winning a medal every year in the last 13 years at the highest level is ignored again for the prestigious Award,” Surendra said.

“What is even more baffling is that Surekha was in the top three in the race for the Award in the last three years and for reasons best known to those who decided the eventual winner, she always missed the bus,” the deeply dejected father said.

“Let me also keep everyone informed that Surekha has won the highest number of medals at international level than any other Khel Ratna Awardee till now. She won eight medals in World championships, five in Asian Games besides helping Indian mixed team to achieve the World No.1 ranking and herself being in the top three in individual category,” Surendra explained.

“We (family) sacrificed so much to support Surekha’s passion for excellence in what is a truly Indian sport (archery) and this is not the way to treat a champion achiever,” he said.

“We appeal to the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and the Sports Minister to do justice to us and ensure that Surekha’s achievements get due recognition with this Khel Ratna Award,” he said.