National Table Tennis Championship: Petroleum, Delhi in men’s team final; RBI to face Tamil Nadu in repeat women’s title-clash

Contrary to its reputation, the all-conquering Petroleum experienced rare moments of vulnerability before riding on Harmeet Desai’s shoulders for a place in the men’s team final of the National table tennis championship here on Monday.

The usually unflappable Petroleum struggled after A. Amalraj and Manav Thakkar - the top ranked player at the conclusion of the National ranking tournaments this year – lost to Uttar Pradesh’s Divyansh Srivastava and Sarth Mishra in the quarterfinals. Manav lost again in the semifinal against Airports Authority of India’s Jeet Chandra before Harmeet battled past young S. R. F. Snehit in five games and stopped Jeet in four.

Delhi, finalist in Hyderabad in January 2020, played to its potential, upstaged Bengal 3-2 and battled past Maharashtra 3-0 to challenge Petroleum.

ALSO READ | Senior National badminton championships: Karnataka faces AAI in men’s team final

Sudhanshu Grover pulled off two matches against Bengal while Payas Jain lost twice. Against Maharashtra, Grover put Delhi ahead, Payas regained his touch in time after suffering twin-losses against Bengal and Yashansh Malik completed the verdict.

In the women’s section, the trio of Yashini Sivashankar, Selena Deepthi Selvakumar and Kavyashree Baskar surprisingly blanked Railways 3-0 and ensured Tamil Nadu’s second straight final against defending champion Reserve Bank of India. Credit to Kavyashree, who twice levelled the score against favourite Poymantee Baisya before signalling TN’s triumph.

RBI, which fielded Harsha Vardhini for an injured Diya Chitale in the third singles match against Maharashtra in the semifinals, scored a hard-fought 3-1 victory with Ayhika Mukherjee winning two matches after Sreeja Akula provided the lead.