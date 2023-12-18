Senior National badminton championships: Karnataka to clash with AAI in men’s team final

Karnataka thumped Maharashtra 3-0 in the men’s team semifinals of the 76th Inter-Zonal-Inter-State and 85th Senior National badminton championships here on Monday.

Karnataka will clash with Airports Authority of India (AAI) in the summit clash. AAI put it across a fighting Indian Railways 3-1 in the other semifinal.

Karnataka had a rousing start through S. Bhargav, who dispatched Arya Bhivpathaki in a three-game thriller.

India No.4 enhanced M. Raghu the lead for Karnataka with 24-22, 21-19 victory over Harsheel Dani in straight games. The doubles combination of Prakash Raj and Ashith Surya didn’t give any headache by closing the third match and the tie with a 21-19, 24-22 victory over Deep Rambhiya and Akshan Shetty. However, the doubles match threatened to go the distance.

The Karnataka pair saved three game points in the second game, and it required a jump smash from Prakash at 23-22 to seal the issue in Karnataka’s favour.

In the other men’s team last four clash, AAI clinched the first two singles matches before the doubles pair of Pruthvi Roy and Sankarprasad Udayakumar pulled one back for Railways, with a win over AAI’s Alap Mishra and P.S. Ravikrishna.

India’s No.1 Kartikey Gulshan Kumar rallied to beat a fighting Kaushal Dharmamer 14-21, 21-15, 21-14 in the fourth match to seal the tie for AAI.