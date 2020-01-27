SC allows TN's two state associations to field teams

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the two state associations - Tamizhga Table Tennis Association (run by Selvakumar group) and Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association (run by A. V. Vidyasagar group) to field players in national competitions.

It further said the state association chosen by the players will forward the entries/applications to the Table Tennis Federation of India.



It may be recalled that Tamizhaga TTA had released the team list (men & women) for the Senior National table tennis championships a day after TNTTA had released its list. Paddlers from both TNTTA and TTTA had played in the Group Stages which got underway today.