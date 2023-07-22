MagazineBuy Print

UTT 2023: Sharath Kamal-led Chennai Lions beats Goa Challengers 11-4 in battle of table toppers

The victory also meant the Lions had one foot in the knockouts, having opened up a healthy lead in the first of the three ties of the penultimate round of the league stage.

Published : Jul 22, 2023 22:09 IST , PUNE - 1 MIN READ

Amol Karhadkar
Achanta Sharath Kamal (left) and Yangzi Liu (right) of Chennai Lions in action against Goa Challengers during the Ultimate Table Tennis tie in Pune on Saturday.
Achanta Sharath Kamal (left) and Yangzi Liu (right) of Chennai Lions in action against Goa Challengers during the Ultimate Table Tennis tie in Pune on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Achanta Sharath Kamal (left) and Yangzi Liu (right) of Chennai Lions in action against Goa Challengers during the Ultimate Table Tennis tie in Pune on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A. Sharath Kamal, the old warhorse, was in his element as Chennai Lions displaced Goa Challengers from the top position in style with a lopsided win in the Ultimate Table Tennis season four on Saturday.

Riding on Sharath’s clean sheet and his Australian teammate Yangzi Liu’s support act, the lions raced to a huge 11-4 win, the largest victory margin of the season, in the battle of table-toppers at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex.

The victory also meant the Lions had one foot in the knockouts, having opened up a healthy lead in the first of the three ties of the penultimate round of the league stage.

Had it not been for Sharath being at his sensational best, the Chennai outfit would have been stretched by the Challengers. When Sharath and Yangzi took to the table for the mixed doubles, the two teams were locked at three points apiece.

However, the duo was at its best to wipe out Harmeet Desai and Suthasini Sawettabut 3-0 to open up a handy lead. Sharath then stormed past his India junior Harmeet - at present the highest-ranked singles player from the country - to display his class.

Harmeet did his best by targeting Sharath’s forehand with his down-the-line blocks but Sharath proved to be too quick for his opponent.

Yangzi then overcame a spirited T. Reeth Rishya 2-1, with the Lions pocketing eight points in succession.

RESULTS
Chennai Lions bt Goa Challengers 11-4 (Benedikt Duda bt Alvaro Robles 11-5, 8-11, 11-7; Sutirtha Mukherjee lost to Suthasini Sawettabut 11-8, 10-11, 6-11; A. Sharath Kamal & Yangzi Liu bt Harmeet Desai & Suthasini 11-6, 11-6, 11-10; Sharath bt Harmeet 11-9, 11-9, 11-8; Yangzi bt T. Reeth Rishya 11-4, 11-10, 8-11)
STANDINGS
Chennai Lions 35 points (4 ties); Goa Challengers 30 (4); U Mumba TT 24 (3); Dabang Delhi TTC 22 (3); Puneri Paltan TT 21 (3); Bengaluru Smashers 18 (3).
SUNDAY’S FIXTURE
Bengaluru Smashers vs Puneri Paltan TT - 7.30pm

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
