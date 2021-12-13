TT veteran Sharath Kamal undergoes procedure to treat heel issue

India's veteran table tennis star A Sharath Kamal has undergone a medical procedure to treat his "severe heel pain".

The 39-year-old Commonwealth Games gold medallist paddler tweeted alongside a picture of him on a hospital bed.

Was experiencing severe heel pain since 8 months, that got worse in the last 3 months. Good to get treatment post #WorldChampionships now, with preparations starting soon for #CommonwealthGames, and #AsianGames in the coming year! pic.twitter.com/EvgVKxa3k1 — Sharath Kamal OLY (@sharathkamal1) December 13, 2021

"(I) just have some calcium deposit due to wear and tear.. so had to do a small procedure.. need 3 days complete rest," he told PTI.

With multiple medals at top international tournaments, Sharath remains one of the country's finest players in his sport. His prowess was also in full display during his match against the mighty Ma Long in the men's singles round of 32 match at the Tokyo Olympics.

He has nine national titles under his belt, and he made history by winning India's first table tennis gold at the Commonwealth Games, in Melbourne in 2006.

The Asian Games and CWG are slated for next year in Hangzhou, China, and Birmingham respectively.