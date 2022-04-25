More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis Senior Table Tennis Nationals: Sreeja Akula wins maiden National crown Sreeja Akula (RBI) won her maiden National crown, defeating veteran and five-time champion Mouma Das (PSPB) in the women's final of the Senior National table tennis Championships. K. Keerthivasan 25 April, 2022 17:36 IST Sreeja was a semifinalist in the last edition held in Haryana. - THE HINDU K. Keerthivasan 25 April, 2022 17:36 IST Sreeja Akula (RBI) won her maiden National crown, defeating veteran and five-time champion Mouma Das (PSPB) 8-11, 13-11, 12-10, 11-8, 11-6 in the women's final of the Senior National table tennis Championships here on Monday.ALSO READ | Senior Nationals: Sharath Kamal to take on Sathiyan in men's final Sreeja was a semifinalist in the last edition held in Haryana. The men's final between Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan will start soon.More to Follow. Read more stories on Table Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :