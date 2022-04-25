Senior Table Tennis Nationals: Sreeja Akula wins maiden National crown

Table Tennis

Sreeja Akula (RBI) won her maiden National crown, defeating veteran and five-time champion Mouma Das (PSPB) in the women's final of the Senior National table tennis Championships.

Sreeja Akula (RBI) won her maiden National crown, defeating veteran and five-time champion Mouma Das (PSPB) 8-11, 13-11, 12-10, 11-8, 11-6 in the women's final of the Senior National table tennis Championships here on Monday.

Sreeja was a semifinalist in the last edition held in Haryana. The men's final between Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan will start soon.

