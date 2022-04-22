COA member Mudgil says criteria for national TT selection not final yet

Surinder Dev Mudgil, Member of Committee of Administrators (COA) and Chairperson of the Selection Committee of the Indian table tennis teams, told Sportstar on Wednesday that the new proposed selection criteria for Nationals “is under consideration.”

Mudgil said the COA have received representations from players, parents and coaches on the new selection criteria, and those will be studied thoroughly before finalisation. “We have received some good representations from State Table Tennis Associations, and the players. We are studying all of it, and we will take out all the good opinions and address it,” he said.

Mudgil insisted: “I want to erase all the apprehensions. We are open. Our fundamentals are clear. We want to be clean and transparent about everything. For us, the nation, the sport and the athlete come first. We didn’t have any individuals in mind before making the policy,” he said.

“Our purpose is to do good for table tennis. We want to clean and improve the system to the best of our capacity,” he said.

The CoA, he said, is taking decisions purely in the interests of table tennis, the players and national interest by ensuring that only the best talent and the highest-ranked players represent India.

Gita Mittal, Chairperson of CoA, will be here on April 24 to talk to players and coaches.