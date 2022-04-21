TTFI CoA appoints selection committee for senior teams

The Committee of Administrators has appointed a Selection Committee for the senior Indian table tennis teams.

Surinder Dev Mudgil (Member, COA), Chairperson Rajat Kathuria , S. Ramaswamy, Archana Vishwanath, N. R. Indu are the members of the committee. In addition, Anup Narang (Advisor to CoA, TTFI,) and Manjit Dua (national coach) are appointed as observers.