TTFI CoA appoints selection committee for senior teams The Committee of Administrators has appointed a Selection Committee for the senior Indian table tennis teams. K. Keerthivasan SHILLONG 21 April, 2022 15:43 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The CoA was appointed in February by the Delhi High Court to take over TTFI's administration. - Getty Images K. Keerthivasan SHILLONG 21 April, 2022 15:43 IST The Committee of Administrators has appointed a Selection Committee for the senior Indian table tennis teams.ALSO READ - Sharath Kamal on CoA's new selection criteria: Don't rush with the changesSurinder Dev Mudgil (Member, COA), Chairperson Rajat Kathuria , S. Ramaswamy, Archana Vishwanath, N. R. Indu are the members of the committee. In addition, Anup Narang (Advisor to CoA, TTFI,) and Manjit Dua (national coach) are appointed as observers.