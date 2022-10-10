Union of India calls for TTFI elections before November 15

The Union of India has submitted in the Delhi High Court that “the management of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) should be handed over to the elected body at the earliest, possibly before 15.11.2022 (the deadline given by the International Table Tennis Federation), to avoid any untoward possibility of suspension of TTFI.”

On Monday, during a brief hearing, the Court sought the views of the Union of India on the eligibility of the erstwhile Executive Committee (EC) members of the TTFI to contest fresh elections. The next hearing is on October 14.

In February this year, following an inquiry report on TTFI by a three-member committee, the Court suspended the office-bearers of the TTFI and appointed a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) to run the day-to-day affairs of the federation.

On 26 September, 2022, the Court sought the views of the Union of India on whether the current term of the TTFI’s EC could be treated as a full term.

In response, the Union of India stated in its affidavit, “Since the period for which the incumbents of the Executive Committee of TTFI before the appointment of CoA for TTFI held the positions for less than 50% of the full term, it will not be treated as a full tenure for the purpose of their eligibility to contest a fresh election for the EC of TTFI, whenever the same is held.”

Further, it was submitted that “the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has informed/warned TTFI to call its General Assembly meeting as soon as possible and not later than 15.11.2022. Thereafter, a formal communication, including the names of new TTFI Executive Board members, is to be sent by the TTFI to the ITTF latest by 16.11.2022. In case, the process is not completed on or before 15.11.2022, the ITTF may put TTFI under suspension.”

On the matter of the eligibility of the erstwhile members of the TTFI’s EC, Parth Goswami, appearing on behalf of the TTFI, pointed out that certain officials have either been punished or had resigned since the appointment of the CoA. He further stated that even the members of the EC suffered once the administration was taken away from them and handed over to the CoA for more than eight months.

He pointed out that the TTFI had agreed for fresh elections without prejudice to their objections to the three-member inquiry committee report. Therefore, if any action was to be taken, the TTFI and the concerned members ought to be heard. The Court agreed that this could prolong the entire process.