TTFI elections: Meghna Ahlawat, Kamlesh Mehta victorious as compromise candidates

The most eagerly-awaited elections of the Table Tennis Association of India (TTFI) proved a damp squib following the compromise between the two groups.

Following a deal struck after negotiations that ended around 3am on Monday morning, Meghna Ahlawat, wife of Haryana’s Deputy Chief Minister and outgoing president Dushyant Chautala was voted as the president in exchange of the eight-time former National men’s singles champion Kamlesh Mehta taking over as the Secretary General on Monday.

Even after the compromise was reached and 59 members of the electoral college lined up to vote, both parties claimed to have a majority. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi and candidate for Presidentship was absent since he was busy with the polling for the Assembly in his home state.

Eventually, at the time of counting in the evening, only two victorious members, Kamlesh Mehta and Harish Kumar Kakkar were present.

Though the winners were known by the afternoon, the voting had to take place since the Returning Officer Justice Vineet Saran was under the direction of the Delhi High Court to submit a report of the election ahead of the Court hearing on Wednesday.

As a result, all the voters arrived to vote, armed with a printed list of the ‘results’ of the election and voted as decided,

The new office-bearers (with the number of votes polled out of 59)

President: Meghna Ahlawat (57).

Senior Vice-president (2): T. Dhevanathan Yadav and Padmja S. Menon (53 each).

Vice President (8+1 reserved for a woman member): Chetan Gurung (54), P. Vishwanath Rao, Raju Duggal (52), C. Gunalan (51), Pramod Kumar Chaudhary, Rupak Debroy (50), Purvesh B. Jariwala (48), Passang Dorjee Megiji (45) and Rinku Acharya (54).

Secretary General: Kamlesh Mehta (56).

Treasurer: P. Nagender Reddy (56).

Sr. joint secretary: Harish Kakkar (56).

Joint secretary (4+1 reserved for a woman member): Samar Jeet Singh (51), B. B. Subba (50), Saurabh Shukla, Rajive Ratan Singh (49 each) and Alka Sharma (elected unopposed).