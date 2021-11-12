World Table Tennis Contender: Sharath Kamal goes down in singles pre-quarterfinals

China's Liang Jingkun, ranked World No. 10 and the seeded third, defeated Sharath Kamal 11-6, 11-8, 12-10 in the men's singles pre-quarterfinals of the World Table Tennis Contender held in Novo Mesto, Slovenia on Friday.

Outplayed in the first two games, Sharath put up a fight of sorts in the third. He had a game point at 10-9, but the Chinese won the next three points to win the match. Earlier on Thursday, Sathiyan defeated Harmeet Desai 11-9, 11-13, 12-10, 16-14 in the men's singles first round.