World Table Tennis Contender: Sharath Kamal goes down in singles pre-quarterfinals China's Liang Jingkun defeated Sharath Kamal 11-6, 11-8, 12-10 in the men's singles pre-quarterfinals of the World Table Tennis Contender. Team Sportstar 12 November, 2021 19:03 IST FILE PHOTO: Achanta Sharath Kamal of India in action. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 12 November, 2021 19:03 IST China's Liang Jingkun, ranked World No. 10 and the seeded third, defeated Sharath Kamal 11-6, 11-8, 12-10 in the men's singles pre-quarterfinals of the World Table Tennis Contender held in Novo Mesto, Slovenia on Friday.READ: Sharath Kamal enters singles pre-quarterfinalsOutplayed in the first two games, Sharath put up a fight of sorts in the third. He had a game point at 10-9, but the Chinese won the next three points to win the match. Earlier on Thursday, Sathiyan defeated Harmeet Desai 11-9, 11-13, 12-10, 16-14 in the men's singles first round.The resultsMen: Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Liang Jingkun (Chn) bt Sharath Kamal 11-6, 11-8, 12-10.Thursday's results: Men: Singles: (round of 32): G. Sathiyan bt Harmeet Desai 11-9, 11-13, 12-10, 16-14. Women: Singles: (round of 32): Yangzi Liu bt Sreeja Akula 8-11, 11-6, 11-7, 14-12. Mixed doubles (round of 16): Chua Josh Shao Han & Goi Rui Yuan (SGP) bt Archana Kamath & Manav Thakkar 4-11,