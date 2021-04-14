More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis Payas Jain jumps to second spot in world rankings Jain, winner of the National youth and junior titles in Indore last month, is also the highest ranked Indian in the boys’ (u-19) after being placed 33rd. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 14 April, 2021 20:48 IST Payas Jain has jumped to the second spot in boys’ (under-17) world table tennis age-group rankings released on Tuesday. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 14 April, 2021 20:48 IST Payas Jain has jumped to the second spot in boys’ (under-17) world table tennis age-group rankings released on Tuesday.Jain, winner of the National youth and junior titles in Indore last month, is also the highest ranked Indian in the boys’ (u-19) after being placed 33rd.Swastika Ghosh is ranked ninth in the girls’ (u-19) and Suhana Saini, by holding the 33rd spot, is the highest-ranked Indian in the girls’ (u-17).READ| World Table Tennis Championships confirmed for Houston from Nov 23 In (u-15), Preyesh Raj is sixth among the boys and Suhana is seventh in the girls’ section.Leading Indians (with world rankings):Under-19 (boys): 33. Payas Jain, 70. Deepit Patil, 121. Preyash Raj; (girls): 9. Swastika Ghosh, 44. Diya Chitale, 53. Anusha Kutumbale.Under-17 (boys): 2. Payas Jain, 34. Preyash Raj, 66. Vishwa Deendayalan; (girls): 33. Suhana Saini, 86. Anargya Manjunath, 101. Ananya Chande. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.