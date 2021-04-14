Payas Jain jumps to second spot in world rankings

Payas Jain has jumped to the second spot in boys’ (under-17) world table tennis age-group rankings released on Tuesday.

Jain, winner of the National youth and junior titles in Indore last month, is also the highest ranked Indian in the boys’ (u-19) after being placed 33rd.

Swastika Ghosh is ranked ninth in the girls’ (u-19) and Suhana Saini, by holding the 33rd spot, is the highest-ranked Indian in the girls’ (u-17).

In (u-15), Preyesh Raj is sixth among the boys and Suhana is seventh in the girls’ section.

Leading Indians (with world rankings):

Under-19 (boys): 33. Payas Jain, 70. Deepit Patil, 121. Preyash Raj; (girls): 9. Swastika Ghosh, 44. Diya Chitale, 53. Anusha Kutumbale.

Under-17 (boys): 2. Payas Jain, 34. Preyash Raj, 66. Vishwa Deendayalan; (girls): 33. Suhana Saini, 86. Anargya Manjunath, 101. Ananya Chande.