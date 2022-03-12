More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis WTT Singapore Smash: Sathiyan enters second round India’s G. Sathiyan was the lone Indian to progress in singles when he defeated Pang Yew En Koe of Singapore 11-5, 8-11, 11-9, 11-8 in the first round of the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash on Saturday. Team Sportstar SINGAPORE 12 March, 2022 19:27 IST Sathiyan of India in action. - Reuters Team Sportstar SINGAPORE 12 March, 2022 19:27 IST India’s G. Sathiyan was the lone Indian to progress in singles when he defeated Pang Yew En Koe of Singapore 11-5, 8-11, 11-9, 11-8 even as the rest, Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Ayhika Mukherjee, bit the dust in the first round of the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash on Saturday.The results (first round):Men: G. Sathiyan bt Pang Yew En Koe (SGP) 11-5, 8-11, 11-9, 11-8; Anton Kallberg (Swe) bt Sharath Kamal 6-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-8.Women: Mo Zhang (Can) bt Manika Batra 12-14, 12-10, 13-11, 11-8; Chen Szu-Yu (Tpe) bt Ayhika Mukherjee 11-3, 11-9, 11-8. Read more stories on Table Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :