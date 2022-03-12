WTT Singapore Smash: Sathiyan enters second round

India’s G. Sathiyan was the lone Indian to progress in singles when he defeated Pang Yew En Koe of Singapore 11-5, 8-11, 11-9, 11-8 even as the rest, Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Ayhika Mukherjee, bit the dust in the first round of the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash on Saturday.



The results (first round):



Men: G. Sathiyan bt Pang Yew En Koe (SGP) 11-5, 8-11, 11-9, 11-8; Anton Kallberg (Swe) bt Sharath Kamal 6-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-8.



Women: Mo Zhang (Can) bt Manika Batra 12-14, 12-10, 13-11, 11-8; Chen Szu-Yu (Tpe) bt Ayhika Mukherjee 11-3, 11-9, 11-8.