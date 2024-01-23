WTT Contender Goa 2024: Manav, Ayhika kickstart campaign with wins; Sharath Kamal knocked out

Indian paddlers Manav Thakkar and Ayhika Mukherjee began their WTT Star Contender Goa 2024 campaign with comfortable victories in Goa on Tuesday.

Manav overcame the challenge of Anshuman Agarwal 3-0 (11-7, 11-4, 11-4) in straight games to move into the third round of qualifying in men’s singles where he will face Senegal’s Ibrahima Diaw.

In the women’s singles category, Ayhika Mukherjee defeated Sayali Wani by 3-0 (11-9, 11-2, 12-10) in second qualifying round, while Poymantee Baisya beat Pritha Priya Vartikar 3-0 (12-10, 11-7, 11-7) in the first.

Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sanil Shetty exited the tournament after defeats in the second round. Sharath Kamal went down 2-3 (11-6, 12-10, 4-11, 15-17, 3-11) against South Korea’s Kang Dongsoo, whereas Algeria’s Mehdi Bouloussa beat Sanil Shetty 3-2 (14-12, 11-9, 11-13, 7-11, 11-6).

In the mixed doubles category, Manush Shah and Diya Chitale defeated the Indonesian pair of Quek Izaac and Zhou Jingyi 3-0 (11-4, 11-7, 11-6) in straight games, while Sreeja Akula and Snehit Suravajjula beat Pang Koen and Wong Ru of Indonesia 3-1 (11-9, 13-11, 7-11, 11-8) to reach the qualifying round 2.