Tennis Videos

French Open Final Highlights: Swiatek storms past Kenin to clinch title

Iga Swiatek was sensational in her 6-4 6-1 win over Sofia Kenin to win the women's singles French Open title.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
11 October, 2020 11:08 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
11 October, 2020 11:08 IST
Iga Swiatek proud to be first Polish Grand Slam winner
Sofia Kenin: A lot of positives for me this year
Djokovic not underestimating clay king Nadal
Nadal: I have to be at my best to beat Djokovic
 More Videos
Rafael Nadal
French Open highlights: Nadal to battle Djokovic for 13th title
Rafael Nadal - 100 matches at Roland Garros
Swiatek believes she can achieve 'big things' in tennis
French Open: Sofia Kenin hoping to use Grand Slam final experience against Swiatek
French Open, Day 12 highlights: Kenin, Swiatek move into final
French Open, Day 11 highlights: Djokovic, Tsitsipas, Kvitova, Kenin advance
Nadal ready for Schwartzman challenge in French Open
WATCH: French Open Day 10 Highlights - Schwartzman shocks Thiem; Podoroska, Nadal in semis