Tennis Videos Djokovic named in Serbia's 2022 ATP Cup team, but can he make it to the Australian Open? Novak Djokovic was named in the Serbian team for the ATP Cup in January in Sydney, although he is yet to commit to the Australian Open following the organisers' mandate for COVID-19 vaccinations. Where is Peng Shuai? Chinese star's disappearance gets murkier Ons Jabeur becomes first Arab player to break into top 10 rankings World mental health day: A look at Naomi Osaka's mental health revelations From the Royal Family to tennis legends, the world reacts to Emma Raducanu's US Open triumph Daniil Medvedev wins US Open 2021, denies Djokovic calendar slam: The tennis world reacts Emma Raducanu's former tennis club in London celebrates US Open success Emma Raducanu: History beckons Briton teen at US Open Leylah Fernandez - the giant slayer making heads turn at the US Open this year Forbes' list of top-earning tennis players: Roger Federer richest tennis player; Osaka, Serena, Barty in top 10 Naomi Osaka mulls break from tennis after shock US Open exit Roger Federer's third knee surgery casts shadow over future The Naomi Osaka-Simone Biles effect - Tokyo psychologist on duo's mental health impact