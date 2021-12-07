Tennis Videos

Djokovic named in Serbia's 2022 ATP Cup team, but can he make it to the Australian Open?

Novak Djokovic was named in the Serbian team for the ATP Cup in January in Sydney, although he is yet to commit to the Australian Open following the organisers' mandate for COVID-19 vaccinations.

07 December, 2021 18:53 IST
07 December, 2021 18:53 IST
