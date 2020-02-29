Tennis Videos WATCH: Kvitova battles past Barty to set up Sabalenka showdown in Doha Petra Kvitova came through a tight encounter with world number one Ashleigh Barty to book her place in the Qatar Open final. Team Sportstar 29 February, 2020 14:35 IST WATCH: Kvitova battles past Barty to set up Sabalenka showdown in Doha Team Sportstar 29 February, 2020 14:35 IST WATCH: Kvitova battles past Barty to set up Sabalenka showdown in Doha WATCH: Djokovic survives Dubai semifinal scare against Monfils Qatar Open: Barty beats Muguruza to set up Kvitova semis clash Jabeur shocks Pliskova in front of raucous Doha crowd More Videos Tsitsipas looks back at three years on the ATP Tour Daniil Medvedev: 'I push myself to win tournaments' WATCH: Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal in charity match WATCH: Bill Gates lobs Rafael Nadal Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Dominic Thiem, secures eighth title Australian Open: Self-belief and hatred for losing won me the title - Kenin Australian Open Day 13 - Sofia Kenin wins maiden Grand Slam title Australian Open - Day 6 Highlights