Tennis Videos Tennis has been the last thing on my mind, says Nadal Rafael Nadal said he was least worried about tennis over the last few months as the coronavirus pandemic took over the world. Team Sportstar 15 September, 2020 17:29 IST Team Sportstar 15 September, 2020 17:29 IST 'It is what it is' - Djokovic on US Open disqualification Thiem secures a 'life goal' after winning US Open US Open Final highlights: Dominic Thiem thrilling win over Alexander Zverev Osaka beats Azarenka to lift US Open title More Videos Azarenka 'not disappointed' by defeat to Osaka Osaka 'set' herself up to win US Open during quarantine Dominic Thiem: US Open title my biggest dream US Open: Zverev ‘dug very deep’ to overcome Carreno Busta US Open: Zverev beats Carreno Busta to reach maiden Grand Slam final Serena heads to French Open with time running out for No. 24 US Open: Osaka outlasts Brady to reach final US Open: Serena Williams survives Pironkova test to reach semis