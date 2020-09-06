AITA AGM: Anil Jain elected president, Rohit Rajpal becomes treasurer

Member of Parliament, Dr. Anil Jain, has been unanimously elected as the president of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) in the Annual General Meeting held in New Delhi on Sunday.

With all the posts being filled without the need for a contest, Davis Cup captain Rohit Rajpal became the treasurer while Anil Dhupar took over as the secretary general.

There will be eight vice presidents including the former president Anil Khanna, apart from the outgoing secretary general Hironmoy Chatterjee and Vijay Amritraj.

There will be four joint secretaries in Premkumar Karra, Raktim Saikia, Suman Kapur and Sunder Iyer. There will also be seven other executive committee members.

The newly elected president assured that he would work towards the promotion of the game by addressing various aspects.

"In collaboration with the AITA Trust, the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) and with support from the government, we propose to set up a High Performance Tennis Academy in Delhi", Dr. Jain said.

The focus of the academy and the AITA would be to fulfil the vision of "more players, better players".