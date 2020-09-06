Tennis Tennis U.S. Open: Canada's Auger-Aliassime pleased with increased diversity Auger-Aliassime said he also felt a responsibility to be a role model for the small but growing numbers of players of colour in the game. Reuters NEW YORK 06 September, 2020 11:31 IST Felix Auger-Aliassime celebrates after winning a match against Corentin Moutet during the third round of the U.S. Open. - AP Reuters NEW YORK 06 September, 2020 11:31 IST Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is happy to see players from different ethnicities and backgrounds reach the latter stages of big tournaments but says officials can do even more to encourage diversity in professional tennis.Auger-Aliassime, whose father was from Togo in West Africa, advanced to a Grand Slam fourth round for the first time on Saturday with a 6-1, 6-0, 6-4 victory over France's Corentin Moutet at the U.S. Open.While the victory achieved a personal milestone, Auger-Aliassime said he also felt a responsibility to be a role model for the small but growing numbers of players of colour in the game. Bopanna-Shapovalov enter second round of US Open men’s doubles “Seeing players from different ethnicities, different backgrounds reaching later stages of tournaments like these, I think it's a really good example for the people watching us,” Auger-Aliassime told reporters.“I was thinking today that you want to send out a good message. You hope that you're leading by example, that kids, in you, they see belief, that you can reach that whatever city, country you come from, whatever neighbourhood you come from.” US Open: Coric comeback sends Tsitsipas packing Auger-Aliassime said he was lucky to grow up in a “melting pot” of cultures in Quebec and one of the benefits of the global tennis tours was that they could reach into every continent.Players were generally welcomed everywhere they travelled, he said.“I just love to see people from everywhere,” he said.“It's just a great message to send out, to be open to diversity, people from different backgrounds.“We're seeing change and we're seeing different faces on the tour. I'm glad to be part of that. It's great to see.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos