Alcaraz says he will not dwell long on US Open semifinal exit

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz said he would not dwell long on his shock U.S. Open semifinal defeat to Russian Daniil Medvedev on Friday, as he exited the year’s final major with plans to “grow up” from the loss.

Published : Sep 09, 2023 13:33 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Carlos Alcaraz in action. | Photo Credit: AP
Carlos Alcaraz in action. | Photo Credit: AP

The crowds did their part to try to propel their fan-favourite Alcaraz past Medvedev, imploring the 20-year-old Wimbledon champion to keep fighting on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

But the Russian third seed simply overwhelmed his opponent, setting up a rematch of his successful 2021 finale against 23-times major winner Novak Djokovic, as he won 7-6(3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

“These kind of matches can happen even if I feel myself (as a) different player, more mature,” Alcaraz told reporters.

“I thought that, you know, right now I am better player to find solutions when the match is not going in the right direction for you. But, you know, after this match, you know, I gonna change my mind. I’m not mature enough to handle these kind of matches. So I have to learn about it.”

