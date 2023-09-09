MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Imitation is flattery, says Shelton, after Djokovic copies phone celebration

A dialed-in Novak Djokovic disconnected Ben Shelton’s dream U.S. Open run in the semifinals on Friday, twisting the knife as he copied the American’s favoured on-court celebration after clinching it in three sets.

Published : Sep 09, 2023 10:37 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his semi final match against Ben Shelton of the U.S.
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his semi final match against Ben Shelton of the U.S. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his semi final match against Ben Shelton of the U.S. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A dialed-in Novak Djokovic disconnected Ben Shelton’s dream U.S. Open run in the semifinals on Friday, twisting the knife as he copied the young American’s favoured on-court celebration after clinching it in three sets.

The veteran Djokovic held off a late-match surge from the 20-year-old to reach his 10th U.S. Open final before he mimed answering the phone - and hanging up - to subvert the viral post-win gesture that Shelton has used in New York.

“I just love Ben’s celebration,” Djokovic told reporters with a grin.

AS IT HAPPENED | US Open Men’s Semifinals, HIGHLIGHTS

“I thought it was very original, and I copied him. I stole his celebration.”

Shelton said he had not seen Djokovic’s move until after the match - but added that he would not tell another opponent how to celebrate.

“I think if you win the match, you deserve to do whatever you want,” said Shelton.

“You know, as a kid growing up, I always learned that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so that’s all I have to say about that.”

The move is one that Shelton borrowed himself from three-times 110 metres hurdles world champion Grant Holloway, who seemed pleased to have his celebration brought to New York as he reposted photos and footage of Shelton on social media.

“It’s kind of like I’m saying I’m dialed in,” Shelton explained earlier in the tournament, when asked about the celebration.

The big-hitting Shelton earned legions of fans from the home crowd, even as he knocked out two higher-ranked Americans - Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe - in the fourth round and the quarter-finals, respectively.

“The two weeks as a whole was a good run for me. A lot of positives to take away for the rest of the year and going into next year,” said Shelton.

Related Topics

Ben Shelton /

Novak Djokovic /

US Open 2023 /

Daniil Medvedev

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Imitation is flattery, says Shelton, after Djokovic copies phone celebration
    Reuters
  2. Yamal becomes youngest player to score for Spain in 7-1 rout of Georgia
    AP
  3. EURO 2024 qualifier: Southgate’s England expecting impassioned atmosphere against Ukraine
    Reuters
  4. Leeds fan jailed for assaulting Newcastle boss Howe
    Reuters
  5. ENG vs NZ, 1st ODI: Conway, Mitchell smash tons as New Zealand seals big win over England
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Imitation is flattery, says Shelton, after Djokovic copies phone celebration
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2023: Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka, Final Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. US Open 2023, Day 12 Results: Djokovic, Medvedev set up singles final, Ram-Salisbury pair wins third straight men’s doubles crown
    Team Sportstar
  4. Medvedev ousts US Open defending champion Alcaraz to reach final
    Reuters
  5. US Open 2023, Day 13 Order of Play: Gauff faces Sabalenka in women’s final, Pegula-Krajicek eye mixed doubles crown
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Imitation is flattery, says Shelton, after Djokovic copies phone celebration
    Reuters
  2. Yamal becomes youngest player to score for Spain in 7-1 rout of Georgia
    AP
  3. EURO 2024 qualifier: Southgate’s England expecting impassioned atmosphere against Ukraine
    Reuters
  4. Leeds fan jailed for assaulting Newcastle boss Howe
    Reuters
  5. ENG vs NZ, 1st ODI: Conway, Mitchell smash tons as New Zealand seals big win over England
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment