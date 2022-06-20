Tennis Tennis Top-seeded Van Uytvanck beats Errani for Veneto Open title For her sixth career title, the 47th-ranked Van Uytvanck completed the first WTA tournament played on natural grass in Italy without dropping a set. AP Gaiba, Italy 20 June, 2022 09:51 IST Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck wins her sixth career title in Gaiba, Italy on Sunday. - REUTERS AP Gaiba, Italy 20 June, 2022 09:51 IST Top-seeded Alison Van Uytvanck beat Italian veteran Sara Errani 6-4, 6-3 to win the inaugural Veneto Open on Sunday.For her sixth career title, the 47th-ranked Van Uytvanck completed the first WTA tournament played on natural grass in Italy without dropping a set.The 35-year-old Errani, a French Open finalist a decade ago, is ranked No. 213.All nine of Errani’s career singles titles came before she served a doping ban in 2017 and 2018.The Veneto Open was held in Gaiba, a village of less than 1,000 inhabitants — making it the smallest town in the world to host a WTA tournament. Organizers used former soccer fields for the courts. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :